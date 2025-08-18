"Crying all series about fouls not being called": Alperen Sengun takes shot at Steph Curry's Warriors while reflecting on Rockets' loss

Alperen Sengun recalled their first-round playoff matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in an interview with Turkish media on Sunday. The Houston Rockets were put to the test early in the 2025 NBA Playoffs as they faced the more experienced Warriors squad. Golden State took Houston to seven games, ultimately winning the series.It was a huge blow to the Rockets, especially since they were supposed to be at an advantage being the second seed in the Western Conference. However, experience came into play, proving that the young Houston core still has a lot of maturing to do on the court.Alperen Sengun acknowledged that it was thanks to the Warriors' experience that they won the series. However, Sengun also took shots at Golden State for their demeanor throughout the matchup.“(The Golden State Warriors) are a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot,&quot; Sengun said. &quot;In the playoffs, they don't call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.”Alperen Sengun openly welcomed Kevin Durant to the RocketsKevin Durant is the latest addition to the Houston Rockets roster. While this meant the departure of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, there's no denying the star power the Rockets have acquired in Durant. At 22, Sengun is already a one-time All-Star and has carried his Rockets team to the playoffs last season. Averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game last year, there's no denying that Sengun is the face of the franchise. While some question if he will be willing to share the spotlight with a legend like Durant, Sengun appears to be excited for the partnership. &quot;I gave (Kevin Durant) two weeks to settle in first, then I messaged him,&quot; Sengun said. &quot;I told him, 'Welcome to the team, I can't wait to play with you. We're gonna have a great year.' He replied immediately, saying, 'We're going to do great stuff this year.'&quot;The Rockets are set to face off against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2025 NBA Preseason opener on Oct. 6. While there is no confirmation if Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant will share the court for the game, fans are excited to see what's ahead for the team.