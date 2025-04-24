Cryptic message from Jimmy Butler’s agent stirs optimism on Warriors star’s looming return from injury

After going down with an injury in Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series, Jimmy Butler's status for Game 3 has been up in the air.
The six-time All-Star was diagnosed with a pelvis contusion following a first-quarter fall on Wednesday's loss, leaving fans concerned about his status for Games 3 and 4. During an episode of "NBA Today" on Thursday, Butler's agent relayed a cryptic update to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.
"Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent, texted me saying: 'Pray for the bear.'"
Butler finished Game 2 with just eight minutes and never returned to the court after the scary first-quarter fall. Despite that, it sounds like there's some optimism that he will suit up for Game 3 on Saturday, which will see the series shift to Oracle Arena in San Francisco.
Given that the Warriors were able to steal one on the road, the team will be looking to make a statement on their home court over the next two games, which would send the series back to Houston for a closeout Game 5 if Golden State wins back-to-back home games.
As some fans have joked, if Butler can suit up for either Game 3 or Game 4, the Warriors could look to use the "pray for the bear" slogan used by Butler's agent on the shirts given out to fans.
"We don't think there was anything wrong with the play," - Steve Kerr shuts down rumors that a dirty play led to Jimmy Butler's injury in Game 2
On the play that led to Jimmy Butler's injury in Game 2, the six-time all-star had his legs taken out from under him by Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson.
Initially, some fans accused Thompson of undercutting Butler on purpose, while others countered, arguing that Draymond Green was actually the one who caused Thompson to undercut Butler.
While the situation has led to some debate online between fans, Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on the moment after the game, saying that he and the Warriors believe that the situation was a complete accident.
"I think Thompson just inadvertently found himself underneath Jimmy, just based on the tug-of-war that was going on there," Kerr said. "We didn’t think there was anything wrong with the play. It was just one of those plays.”
With the Warriors looking to defend home court on Saturday, only time will tell how things play out.
