'Cuddle bug': Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares heartwarming moment with her beloved pet

Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, shared a glimpse into her personal life with a post on Saturday. Whitfield shared an image of her enjoying a heartwarming moment with her beloved pet, which attracted the attention of many.
The story featured her cat and was captioned with two words.
"Cuddle bug 🫂🤗," she wrote.
Whitfield looked relaxed at home with her cat resting comfortably on her lap, leaning in for a close cuddle. With the pet’s face pressed into her torso, she snapped a selfie capturing the quiet moment.
Although her link to Bronny keeps her in the spotlight, Whitfield has been building her own presence on social media. Parker, the daughter of Dondré T. Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, also comes from a well-known family, much like her boyfriend.
While Bronny has begun his NBA career, Whitfield is pursuing her studies at Spelman College. The two first crossed paths at Sierra Canyon, where Bronny starred in basketball and Whitfield played on the softball team.
The two mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight but do not shy away from showing affection online, with Bronny often leaving comments on Parker’s Instagram posts and her doing the same for him.
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield celebrate their 'anniversary dinner' with a romantic picture
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 10 with a dinner date, as the LA Lakers' sophomore shared a romantic photo of the two on social media.
Sharing a mirror selfie, James captioned the image with two words.
"Anniversary Date," he wrote.
In the image, James and Whitfield appeared in matching pink tops, as the two-way guard leaned in to kiss his girlfriend on the cheek from behind. Whitfield reshared the post with a few emojis while also sharing another mirror selfie of the two.
"," she reacted.
The next image showed Whitfield in a bikini top, with Bronny James holding her from behind in a pose similar to the first story.
