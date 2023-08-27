“I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture" - Anthony Edwards gushes about Erik Spoelstra after impressive Team USA win at FIBA World Cup 2023

Anthony Edwards has been electrifying in the weeks leading up to the FIBA World Cup. Coach Steve Kerr is happy about how his star man played, and Edwards has deserved the praise.

Steve Kerr, Tyronne Lue, and Erik Spoelstra bring a wealth of experience, having won seven championships between them. Spoelstra has been coaching the longest of the three, being a head coach for 15 years. He's imbibed the Heat culture completely and brought his flair to the organization.

It's not just Edwards who has been playing well for the USA, it has been the whole team. From Jalen Brunson to Austin Reaves, everyone has played their part. Team USA began their journey to the title by beating New Zealand by 27 points, and Edwards played a solid role off the bench. Scoring 14 points, the 22-year-old was electric.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Edwards was asked about what he thought about the coaching staff, and he was all praise for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra in particular:

"I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture. He came in with a lot of energy, straight to the point, and super detailed."

Expand Tweet

Coach Spoelstra joined Steve Kerr along with Tyronne Lue to lead Team USA to glory. Based on their first World Cup game, and the five exhibition matches that they played, they are going in the right direction.

Anthony Edwards is set to impress at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

With the main scoring options being Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves All-Star is going to be a major hit in the World Cup.

Steve Kerr and Spoelstra are building him up to become the next big thing in the NBA. Edwards is a well-disciplined, humble star, and is always looking to learn.

Edwards will be the driving force from the back, along with his Western conference counterpart Austin Reaves. Team USA has a bright future, and with the right coaching staff, Anthony Edwards will have a great summer.

The form will continue into the NBA season as well, and the Timberwolves will be looking to capitalize on his summer success.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)