"Curb stomp that loser" - Knicks fans cook Celtics broadcaster's "don't belong" jab from 12 weeks ago after going up 2-0

New York Knicks fans have kept receipts. Back in February, Celtics broadcaster Brian Scalabrine dismissed the Knicks, saying they weren’t on Boston’s level and “don’t belong” in the same conversation. But after New York took a 2-0 lead in their second-round series Wednesday, fans were quick to call him out.
Scalabrine’s comments came after the Celtics crushed the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 131-104. The Knicks were swept 4-0 in the regular season, with three of those losses being blowouts.
“If you're the Knicks, it all comes crashing down, like you are now reminded once again that you are just not on the same level and you have a long ways to go,” Scalabrine said. “They don't belong on the same court as the Celtics.”
But Knicks fans didn’t forget. After New York erased another 20-point deficit and stunned the Celtics 91-90 in Game 2, the receipts came out in full force.
“Let’s curb stomp that loser,” one fan said, taking aim at Scalabrine.
“Flexing regular season wins lol,” another said.
“F**k him and Eddie House, they deserve these back to back L's for talking all that s**t,” another commented.
Scalabrine, a former Celtic who played five seasons in Boston during the 2000s, now works as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston.
Fans across X had more to say.
“The Boston sports media is the biggest joke. Bunch of arrogant clowns,” one said.
“Receipts l Iove em,” another said.
“LMAOOOOOOOO WE F**KING DID IT AGAINN!!!!!! DOWN 20!!!! SYBAU!!!! KNICKSSS IN 4!!!!” another exclaimed.
Knicks take Game 2 behind Bridges and Brunson's late-game heroics
Mikal Bridges came through in the clutch again for New York. After sealing Game 1 with a last-second steal on Jaylen Brown, his defense showed up again in Game 2, this time picking Jayson Tatum clean to secure the Knicks’ 91-90 win and a 2-0 series edge.
The Knicks closed the game with a 30-17 fourth quarter, and Bridges was at the center of it. After not scoring in the first three quarters, he erupted for 14 in the final frame, punctuated by his game-saving swipe.
Jalen Brunson iced the win with clutch free throws, ending with 17 points and seven assists on 6-for-19 shooting. Josh Hart led the Knicks with 23 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns posted a dominant 21-point, 17-rebound double-double.
Game 3 heads to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, tipoff at 3:30 p.m.
