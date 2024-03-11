Curious Redditors notice Kobe Bryant's statue is mistake laden

Back in February, the LA Lakers honored Kobe Bryant with his own statue. However, it appears their extra details did not work out how they might have hoped. People online have already found a flurry of mistakes on the statue.

Most of the mistakes on the statue have to do with things being spelled wrong. Among the things printed on there is the box score from the night Kobe scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. Journeyman guard Jose Calderon played in that game, and his name is mispelled.

One Reddit user poster a series of misprints that are wrong on the celebratory statue of the LA Lakers legend.

As expected, NBA fans quickly began pouring in jokes about how the details on the Kobe Bryant statue are messed up. Some even took this as an opportunity to jab at LeBron James, saying kids from the IPromise school did it.

The statue was unvieled on "Kobe Bryant Day" earlier this year. February 8th, 2024 not only showcased his two inconic jersey numbers, but that of his daughter Gigi Bryant as well. The team held a big ceremony pregame before the Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets in their "Black Mamba" themed jerseys.

What are all the details on Kobe Bryant's statue

Even though there are some mistakes, a lot of thought and detail went into the creation of this statue. It was also revelaed this is just the first of three statues that will be made in his honor at Crypto.com arena.

The first detail is the statue itself. According to his wife Vanessa, Kobe picked out the pose himself before his tragic passing. It is from when he checked out for the final time during his 81-point game.

Other details on the statue include a list of all of Kobe Bryant's accolades from his 20-year NBA career. There are also replicas of each of the five championships he won for the LA Lakers.

One of the more interesting details is the statue's triangular base. This is to pay homage to basketball legends Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. The two coaches are famous for creating and deploying the triangle offense.

The final interesting piece of the Kobe statue is that it is acutally interactive. There is a QR code that fans can scan that will instantly open a highlight reel of Kobe's top plays.

As of now, there is no telling if or what the Lakers can do regarding the written mistakes. Nonetheless, it is still an iconic statue honoring one of the greatest players to ever step foot in the NBA.