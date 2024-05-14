"Curry with a 40-inch vertical", "Do it in the game" - NBA fans give mixed reactions as Bronny James goes 19 of 25 in 3-pt shooting drill 

While the Eastern Conference and Western Conference semis were in progress, many NBA fans were intrigued to see LeBron James' son Bronny James' draft combine showing. Bronny impressed most with his vertical record of 40.5 inches. Shortly after, he was shooting lights out during a movement shooting drill.

Bronny was the second-best player in the drill, making 19-of-25 shots from deep, including going 100% on his first 12 attempts. It was one of his strengths, but a freshman USC season where he shot 26.7% from 3 raised many questions about LeBron James' eldest son's NBA future.

However, his exploits at the NBA draft combine may have revived Bronny's stock as a potential sleeper pick. As videos emerged of his drill, one fan jokingly drew comparisons between Bronny and one of LeBron James' biggest rivals in the last decade, saying:

"Steph curry with a 40-inch vertical."

Another hailed Bronny's potential as a reliable 3-and-D wing:

"He’s got the capability to be an elite 3-D PG."

"Better than d'lo," a fan compared D'Angelo Russell to Bronny James.

Meanwhile, Bronny's critics weren't impressed despite the lights-out performance from the USC Trojan. One fan wrote:

"Do it in the game doesn't mean anything."

"no way yall advocating for lakers to draft this," wrote another.

"I could do this. He’s not even going full speed…" one fan said.

Lakers overwhelming favorites to land LeBron James' son Bronny James

Bronny James' future has been tied to LeBron James' since the latter revealed in 2022 that he wanted to team up with his son in the NBA. LeBron could enter free agency this offseason, while Bronny contemplates his NBA future after announcing his eligibility for the draft while staying in the transfer portal.

There are murmurs that NBA teams could draft Bronny in the hopes of adding LeBron to their team. According to several rumors, the Lakers are open to drafting his eldest son to keep the four-time MVP beyond this offseason.

Expand Tweet

According to the oddsmakers, with Bronny making his presence felt at the draft combine, the Lakers appear to be the overwhelming favorites to land the USC swingman. LA is also the favorite to retain LeBron's services.

"King James" is expected to play another two years at least, keeping the possibility of Bronny entering the league this year or next. However, the expectation is that Bronny will stay in the 2024 NBA draft, so the door for a potential father-son duo pairing on the same team next season remains open for now.