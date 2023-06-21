"Curry can’t relate with his wife"- NBA Fans react to LeBron James enjoying a party with his wife Savannah James in Paris

On June 21, a video showing LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, enjoying a party in Paris went viral. With the NBA offseason now in full effect, it would appear one of the greatest players in history is enjoying some much-needed downtime.

However, it would appear that some NBA fans decided to use the video as a way to poke fun at Stephen Curry after his wife Ayesha was recently caught pretending to take off her wedding ring on a tv show.

Some other fans took a different approach, noting how Savannah looked unimpressed and joking that she was done with the party.

JJ Redick sees Chris Paul joining Lakers

Chris Paul's future is currently a hot topic of debate after a deal was agreed to send him to the Washington Wizards, with Bradley Beal set to join the Phoenix Suns. However, assuming that Paul requests to be traded, JJ Redick believes he is likely to team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

@jj_redick on why Chris Paul to the Lakers is a good fit from a basketball perspective.

"For me, the Lakers feel like a better fit... I just feel like with his [Paul's] level of intelligence and LeBron," Redick said. "His ability to play pick and roll with Anthony Davis.

"I just feel like if I'm Chris [Paul], and I'm like, where it gives me the best chance to potentially compete for a championship, to me it feels like next year, in particular, it would be more the Lakers than the Clippers."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a deep postseason run this year but fell short when facing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. There is no news on whether James will be returning to the NBA next season, but the prospect of teaming up with Chris Paul - one of this generation's greatest point guards- may be too much of a draw.

LeBron has continued to defy the aging process, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50% shooting from the field and 32.1% shooting from deep, despite this being his age-38 season.

