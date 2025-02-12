"Curry can't hit 25k": Fans up in arms as Kevin Durant joins uber-elite 30K points club

The Phoenix Suns might have suffered a 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but the night was memorable for Kevin Durant. Needing 26 points to reach the 30,000 career points milestone, Durant delivered a 34-point performance, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to achieve the feat.

As expected, Durant’s historic achievement set social media ablaze. Fans erupted when he scored his 26th point in the third quarter, showering praise on "The Durantula."

“Legendary milestone KD keeps proving he's one of the greatest scorers ever,” one fan wrote.

“At the end of it all he could arguably go down as probably having the most complete offensive package ever, deepest bag in NBA history,” another wrote.

“Impressive achievement, well-deserved recognition!” another commented.

However, Steph Curry unexpectedly found himself in the crossfire, as some users took the moment to criticize his offensive abilities.

“Even with all those illegal screens Curry cant hit 25k,” a user wrote.

Some naysayers downplayed Durant’s milestone, comparing it to LeBron James' scoring record.

“Too bad he’s never catching bron,” a user wrote.

“Took Lebron at age 34 to get to 30k and KD at age 36 to reach 30k lol Bron did this in 2018,” another commented.

Ja Morant honors Kevin Durant with the game ball

Ja Morant dribbled out the clock in the final moments of the game before presenting Kevin Durant with the game ball in recognition of his 30,000-point milestone.

Morant, who tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Grizzlies’ victory, praised Durant when asked about the historic moment.

“He one of the greats… Everybody don’t get 30k in this league. So, hats off to him and I hope he keep going. We want to see him out here,” Morant told Taylor Rooks in his on-court postgame interview.

Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns have lost six of their last eight games, slipping in the standings. They will look to secure a crucial win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night before heading into the All-Star break.

