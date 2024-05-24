"Curry is the closest thing to a God" - Stephen A. Smith insists Warriors to stack Steph Curry with star talent for another title run

Stephen A. Smith wants the Golden State Warriors to provide Steph Curry with the right star talent for another championship run. Smith is a huge fan of the Warriors superstar and even compared him to a God-like figure for Golden State and the people in the Bay Area.

On 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," Smith discussed a variety of topics, including the Warriors "owing" Curry of a good roster around him. He brought up his faith and thinks the four-time NBA champion is still capable of leading a team to another ring.

"(The Warriors) owe Steph Curry whatever the hell Steph Curry wants. I'm a Christian, and I don't compare any man to God, but that man Steph Curry is the closest thing to a God-like figure that you got in that area. Make no mistake about it. Too invaluable. Too untouchable," Smith said.

"And oh by the way, still a star. That man needs more talent, go get him more talent. That man needs a better roster, go get him a better roster," he added.

The Golden State Warriors finished the season with a record of 46-36 and were 10th in the Western Conference. They made the NBA Play-In Tournament but were ousted by the Sacramento Kings in a blowout.

It was just the third time the Warriors missed the postseason since 2015, but it was an overall tough season. Steph Curry was his usual self and still played at a high level, while Jonathan Kuminga had his breakout year after some turmoil with Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson had one of the worst seasons of his career, though, while Draymond Green was suspended twice for his conduct on the court. Andrew Wiggins has not looked like an All-Star in the past two seasons. But at least they had two good rookies, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Steph Curry voted to the All-NBA Third Team

The talent pool in the NBA is growing, and the amount of talented players in the league is high.

Steph Curry, who averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists, was only voted to the All-NBA Third Team. He also shot 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers could have made the All-NBA First Team in previous years, but it was not enough. Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards had better seasons than the two-time MVP.

Curry is already 36, so the Warriors need to give him players who can score the basket. He needs the roster to get younger, which puts the future of players, like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, in question.

It's an important offseason for the Warriors because Curry's window for a fifth ring is almost close. The Western Conference only has a handful of poor teams with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs on the rise.