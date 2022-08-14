“Curry getting a ring in front of Bron”, “LeBron gonna be in tears”, “Why is a non playoff team playing?” - Fans mock LeBron James and the Lakers as they are chosen to face the Warriors on opening night 

The NBA hasn't released the 2022-23 schedule, but reports say LeBron James' Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Fans have taken to Twitter to mock the Lakers following the news from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Opening nights set the tone for the season. Often, two of the biggest teams in each conference slug it out. Last season, the Warriors faced the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

With the Warriors winning the 2022 title, they will play their first game at home. Just before tip-off, a ring ceremony will commemorate their championship.

The Warriors won the title after a two-year hiatus from the postseason. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 4-2, and Steph Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP following his fourth championship run.

Since the news broke, fans have taken to social media to mock the Lakers. While some have questioned including the Lakers on opening night, others are looking forward to an intense matchup.

DJ @3kdj_ @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lebron gotta watch curry getting his 4th ring lmaoo i love it @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lebron gotta watch curry getting his 4th ring lmaoo i love it 😂

Ben @BetroThreemin @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium put a real team there nobody wants to watch the lakers @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium put a real team there nobody wants to watch the lakers

Vahgem @vahgem @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Adam silver said give me the two most popular players on day 1 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Adam silver said give me the two most popular players on day 1

Aq @aqouraa @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium I’m tired of lakers and warriors opening night someone tell Adam silver it’s not that exciting @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium I’m tired of lakers and warriors opening night someone tell Adam silver it’s not that exciting

A fan said Draymond Green would give James his ring. Another acknowledged James' impact on teams, calling him the most marketable player in the league.

okkkkkkk @NonBiasedGSWFan @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Draymond gonna give his ring to Lebron once he receives it @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Draymond gonna give his ring to Lebron once he receives it

Abdul @nbafan_1x24 @OnyxMcGrady @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bron can be on the worst team in the NBA and be on national TV. Most marketable player in the league rn. @OnyxMcGrady @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bron can be on the worst team in the NBA and be on national TV. Most marketable player in the league rn.

LeBron James will be looking to win a ring in 2023

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have not impressed in the last two years following their 2020 championship run. However, James is undoubtedly hoping to change that.

With LBJ on your team, it is impossible not to pursue a title. Although the team does not look formidable, the front office is confident in James and Anthony Davis' abilities. The four-time NBA champ has also said he will no longer miss the playoffs in his career.

Nonetheless, imagining the Lakers making a deep run with their current team isn't easy. Although James is a difference maker, he might not have the same impact he once did.

The Lakers captain has done an excellent job pushing back "Father Time," but there is only so much his body can take. The era of putting teams on his shoulders and leading them to glory might be over.

There is still some time in the offseason for the Lakers to make a fortune-altering acquisition. It has been reported that they are now willing to include a second draft pick to seal the deal for Kyrie Irving.

