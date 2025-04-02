"Curry got this boy relapsing:" Fans react as Ja Morant unleashes gun gesture at Warriors despite losing huge game 

Ja Morant may have turned the corner after being suspended and plastered around the media for all the tough guy antics. However, since his return, it's mainly been just about basketball. Well, until Steph Curry and Golden State shot the Grizzlies out of the gym.

The Warriors defeated Memphis 134-125 on Tuesday night as Steph Curry held a masterclass, finishing with 52 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. However, what stole the show was the return of Ja Morant's antics.

While heading back to the bench, Morant appeared to make gun gestures at the Warriors' bench late in the game, which caught the attention of Draymond Green, who promptly went to the officials to voice his frustration over the gesture.

NBA fans quickly turned to social media to react to Morant's unsettling gesture to Golden State.

"Curry got this boy relapsing," one fan wrote.

"Curry just staring him in disgust is sending me," another fan tweeted.

"Ja “I’m fine in the west” Wick," a fan said.

Several fans remembered Morant's old antics and were shocked to see the Grizzlies star back at it, especially in a losing effort.

"No way Ja Morant is doing this again," another fan wrote.

"Literally just begging for a suspension lmao," one last fan tweeted.

Despite a losing effort from the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant played well against Curry and the Warriors. Morant finished with 36 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

Morant is returning to form as the Warriors heat up before playoffs

Since entering the league in 2019, Morant has been one of the best players in the league and immediately became the face of the Grizzlies with his high-flying dunks.

However, the last two seasons haven't been kind to Morant, as he played just nine games last season after being suspended for displaying a gun on social media as well as undergoing season-ending surgery last year.

Morant has averaged 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this year. His averages are slightly down from the last full season two years ago, where he averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, right behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who are fourth.

Golden State has gone on a run since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The Warriors went 15-3 in the first 18 games since the trade.

