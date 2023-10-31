"Curry about to hit 20 3's" - NBA fans preview 2025 NBA All-Star Game after Warriors win hosting rights

While everyone is waiting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game next year, the association has already announced where the 2025 All-Star Game will be held. According to numerous reports, next season's All-Star Game is heading to the Bay Area as the Golden State Warriors will host the star-studded weekend.

Many fans on social media are expressing their thoughts on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game heading to the Bay Area. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Curry about to hit 20 3's"

Expand Tweet

"the bay gone get active oh my god"

Expand Tweet

"Tickets going to be like 5k a piece"

Expand Tweet

"WE BRINGING ALL STAR WEEKEND TO THE BAY YESSURRR"

Expand Tweet

"Ohhh that’s gone go crazy"

Expand Tweet

"Good choice of city or Area for the NBA allstar weekend activities"

Expand Tweet

"Steph taking home another All Star MVP"

Expand Tweet

"We will be watching"

Looking back at some of the best NBA All-Star Game memories

2023 NBA All Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the most anticipated events of the season. This is because fans get to witness their favorite superstars from both the Eastern and Western Conferences battle in one epic night. Given the amount of stars involved in the event, a lot of memorable moments are made throughout the years which fans will never forget.

In 1992, Magic Johnson made an emotional return to the All-Star Game. After announcing his retirement due to being HIV positive, Magic received a special invitation to the All-Star Game from Commissioner David Stern. The basketball world witnessed a heartwarming moment when Magic delivered an MVP performance with 25 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds, reminding everyone of his incredible talent and charisma.

The 2003 All-Star Game marked the last appearance of the legendary Michael Jordan in an NBA All-Star uniform. As an iconic figure of the game, Jordan's farewell was a poignant moment, celebrated with a standing ovation from the crowd. He finished his All-Star career with 20 points and two steals, a fitting send-off for the greatest player of all time.

In 2011, Kobe Bryant tied Bob Pettit's record by winning his fourth All-Star Game MVP award. Kobe's 37 points helped the Western Conference secure the victory, and "Mamba Mentality" was on full display.

With the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star Game set to take place in San Francisco, many more memories are sure to take place.