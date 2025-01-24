"Curry is literally only here cos it’s his city" - NBA fans react as Steph Curry and LeBron James get 2025 All-Star starter nods

The NBA revealed the starting lineups for the All-Star Game on Thursday night and fans reacted with surprise at Steph Curry's inclusion among the Western Conference starters.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Curry, a long-time resident of the Bay Area is in a relative downturn this season from his usual high standards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how fans reacted to his surprising selection among the West starters.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

"Curry is literally only here cos it’s his city ain’t no way!!" - Said one fan

"Steph? That’s a joke." - Said another fan

"Curry over Ant?" - Wondered another fan

"Curry over Ant is definitely a choice" - Echoed another fan

Fans were similarly surprised by LeBron James' selection and vented their feelings on the 40-year-old Lakers star.

"Wemby>Bron, I'll die on this hill" - Said one fan

"Steph, KD and Bron starters in Big '25" - Vented another fan

Steph Curry creates Warriors history with latest All-Star selection

Despite the Warriors' disappointing season, Steph Curry has been named a 2025 NBA All-Star starter for the Western Conference.

Yet again, this will be Curry's 11th All-Star appearance, which is a franchise record for the Golden State Warriors. He also becomes the first active player with the most number of All-Star selections for one team after this honor.

Previously, this record was held by LeBron James, who had made 10 All-Star appearances for the Cleveland Cavaliers in two stints. Curry is the Golden State Warriors' franchise go-to, but with several other accolades, he surpassed another all-time Warriors great, Paul Arizin, for the most selections in franchise history.

Curry's massive popularity among fans is still intact, as he finished second, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in fan votes, which account for 50% of the election process.

However, this selection is rather surprising, considering his stats this season. Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, and shooting 40.7% from three-point range. All of these numbers are below Curry's career averages. The Golden State Warriors have struggled after a hot start to the season. Nonetheless, this is a great achievement for one of the modern greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.