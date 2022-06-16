“Curry looks at the officials every single time … Smart can go crazy … Green we all know about” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo tells Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics to stop moaning about officials

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has one major complaint about the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Russo is tired of players on both teams complaining about the NBA officials after every play. He believes that the moaning and groaning is something that the average fan does not like.

In a recent segment on ESPN's "First Take," Russo said:

"I'll tell you the other thing too, and it goes to both teams, enough. This is what the average fan thinks. Enough of moaning and groaning about the officials."

While it is difficult to know if this is what the average fan thinks, Russo often interacts with supporters on his radio show.

Russo believes players like Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum have been the worst complainers:

"Curry looks at the official every single time. 'I didn't foul, and I got fouled. Why am I at the line?' Smart can go crazy. Obviously, you just mentioned Tatum. Green we all know about.

"Enough with the officials every single time. They're moaning and groaning about the officials."

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes Golden State and Boston not playing through contact is costing the Celtics

Chris Russo wants the Boston Celtics to stop complaining.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics have been complaining about the officials. However, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes that the Celtics are getting caught up in foul-hunting.

During the same segment on "First Take," Russo spoke about the need to play through contact instead of looking for bailouts. He also believes more people should criticize Steph Curry's foul-hunting.

"Play through the darn thing. I think the Celtics have gotten really wrapped up with it in the last two fourth quarters. Thinking, as Steve said, 'Let's get bailed out at the free throw line.'

"Curry never commits a foul, but he thinks he's fouled every single time, though. He's great, so nobody wants to knock Curry, but that is fact."

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is not the only one who believes that Boston must stop hunting for the free-throw line.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jayson Tatum says he's looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.



Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn't working. Said he needs to "attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that." Jayson Tatum says he's looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn't working. Said he needs to "attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that."

While the hunt for fouls is working for the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics have not had the same luck. If the Celtics come back against the Warriors, they will need to figure out a way to work around this situation.

