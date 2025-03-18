"Curry really got outplayed by Westbrook in 2025" - Fans react as Russell Westbrook goes off for huge triple-double in Nuggets win sans Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors fans expected an easy path for Stephen Curry and co. to clinch their eighth consecutive win after the Denver Nuggets ruled out Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun for tonight’s matchup. However, Russell Westbrook had other ideas, stepping up to lead the shorthanded Nuggets to a stunning 114-105 victory.

Ad

In a thrilling duel between point guards, Westbrook outperformed Curry. The Warriors' star struggled, managing just 20 points on 21 shots while committing seven turnovers. Meanwhile, the 2017 MVP delivered a triple-double, totaling 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. His 203rd career triple-double earned praise on social media.

“Curry really got outplayed by Westbrook in 2025,” a user wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Russell Westbrook is still Russell Westbrook. The role changed, but the motor and fire is still the same,” one fan wrote.

“Hater say with now? Top 5 PG EVER?!! Outplay curry tonight,” another user claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Vintage Russ,” another fan said.

“He’s the only reason the Nuggets won today,” another user wrote.

“nah cuz westbrook still got it fr,” one fan wrote.

Westbrook wasn't alone in orchestrating the upset. He received some much-needed help from Aaron Gordon, who delivered a career-best performance with the Nuggets. Gordon erupted for a season-high 38 points in just 37 minutes.

Russell Westbrook reveals the Nuggets mentality without three starters

The Denver Nuggets were severely shorthanded tonight, missing the services of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Julian Strawther, Christian Braun, Trey Alexander and DaRon Holmes II. Missing out on three starters didn’t deter Russell Westbrook and co. from rising to the challenge.

Ad

“What was the mentality of those available to get this win?” the reporter asked.

“Compete. Just go out and give the best that we can, and we got a group that can compete with anybody any night if we compete and play hard, and we did that tonight,” the Brodie responded.

Beyond delivering a triple-double, Westbrook embraced his role as a veteran leader, keeping his teammates engaged and motivated throughout the game.

Ad

“(Led) Just by talking. By making sure they understand and instilling confidence in those guys. They work their butts off to get opportunities like tonight,” Westbrook shared.

Expand Tweet

With this victory, the Nuggets remain tied with the No. 2 Houston Rockets in the standings. More importantly, the win provides valuable breathing room, allowing Jokic and Murray to get the rest they need ahead of their upcoming clash against the #4 Los Angeles Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.