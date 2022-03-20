“Curry's injury could make the next couple weeks nerve-racking for the Warriors” - Kevin Pelton believes the Warriors could possibly slide down the table after Steph Curry’s injury

The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors started off the season strong and unstoppable as they had their eyes set on a championship title. That goal was initially threatened with their defensive powerhouse Draymond Green injured and out for the better part of the season.

With Green being eased back on the court, the Warriors look threatening again. But only for one game as Curry gets sidelined due to a foot injury sustained in the game against the Boston Celtics.

Curry's injury has yet again threatened their ambition for their 7th title. The Warriors have lost their shooting maestro while just welcoming their All-Star power forward back to the roster.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton paints a better picture of what the Warriors' predicament will look like in the coming weeks.

"Curry's injury could make the next couple weeks nerve-racking for the Warriors."

He suggested that the Warriors might lose their spot in the top three seeds in the NBA Western Conference. Which might cause them to face the Dallas Mavericks or the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs.

"Although home-court advantage in a series against Memphis might not be a huge concern for Golden State, slipping to fourth would be. A first-round matchup against one of Dallas or Utah would be more difficult and it would put the Warriors in Phoenix's half of the bracket."

How will the Golden State Warriors fare without Steph Curry?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and being fouled by the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on March 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Curry finished the game with 47 points.

Steph Curry will be missing in action for atleast 2 weeks with the potential to be out of commission for the entirety of the regular season. This change in the Warriors roster might see them struggle in the coming games for some form of cohesion and chemistry on the court.

While Curry's shooting prowess will be missed, the Warriors could be good for it with Jordan Poole stepping up and Klay Thompson getting his rhythm back. With Draymond Green keeping the back court solid and offering assistance to Thompson and Poole on the offense, the Warriors could still be lethal.

Curry has since exited the scoring champion race with 25.5 points per game, leaving the challenge for Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, with Kevin Durant coming into the mix. While he was earlier being discussed in the MVP conversation, that trail has long gone cold with other players creating a higher quality of play.

