“Curry sees the big three as a package deal” - NBA analysts say Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lose 4x All-Star by not paying him, says he wants the ‘Big 3’ for the length of his Warriors stay

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has clarified his feelings regarding Draymond Green's contract extension. The defensive stalwart is reportedly seeking a max contract, but the Warriors are hesitant to give him one.

According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater, Curry does not see Green's future anywhere but with the Warriors. The report suggests that Curry would be unhappy if they lost out on Green because they weren't willing to pay him the max.

"Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.

"A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s. Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal," the report read.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has massive decisions this summer with contract extension talks for Green and Andrew Wiggins. If the Warriors agree to a max deal for Green, then the defensive stalwart would earn nearly $140 million over four years.

Green is currently set to bank $26 million for the upcoming season and has a player option for the 2023-24 season worth $27.5 million. He could opt out of his final year and sign a four-year max deal with the Warriors.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.



theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater.Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… https://t.co/0UNi0mzImq

Should the Warriors do what Steph Curry wants and pay Green?

The Big 3 of the Warriors after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Draymond Green is invaluable to the Golden State Warriors, and Steph Curry knows it. Green's impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. The quality of the player is evident when watching the Warriors play.

Green is the orchestrator for the Warriors. He is the one who makes them tick on the court. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get many open shots because of Green's IQ and his floor general abilities. Green also plays incredible defense.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Draymond Green recorded 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a half for the 2nd time this postseason.



On the other end, Boston shot 2-7 in the 1st half when Draymond Green was the primary defender, including a combined 0-4 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with Green on them. Draymond Green recorded 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a half for the 2nd time this postseason.On the other end, Boston shot 2-7 in the 1st half when Draymond Green was the primary defender, including a combined 0-4 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with Green on them. https://t.co/mHdaeOmseR

Draymond can play as a center and a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This versatility enables the Warriors to use Green's speed advantageously.

The defensive stalwart also sets the tone for the team defensively. Green was arguably the best defender in the game this season. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

The intangibles Draymond Green brings to the roster are underrated. He has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty as they won their fourth championship in eight years. Steph Curry is the centerpiece of the franchise. His word may sway management to pay Green whether or not he deserves it.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Warriors pay Green the max dollars? Yes No 0 votes so far