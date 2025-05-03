"Curry no stranger to blowing 3-1 leads": Fans blast Steph Curry after superstar comes up small in Game 6 loss

The dreaded 3-1 curse is creeping up on Golden State once more, as Steph Curry and the Warriors collapsed in the fourth quarter of Game 6, falling 115-107 to the Houston Rockets and now staring down a must-win Game 7.

Curry ended the night with 29 points and seven boards, but faltered late, going just 1-for-7 in the final period and adding only three points. The Warriors, as a group, shot just 8-for-24 overall and a dismal 1-for-12 from beyond the arc in the fourth, getting outscored 29-23.

Fans piled on Steph Curry for failing to close it out — especially with Golden State once holding a 3-1 series lead — a scenario that immediately reminded many of their infamous meltdown in the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

“Curry no stranger to blowing 3-1 leads,” one fan said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead would feed families.” another said.

“If Steph blows a 2nd 3-1 lead in his career, we can put to bed the conversation about him being a top 7 player all time, I don’t want to hear that s**t,” another commented.

Warriors fans were deflated after the loss.

“Warriors blow a 3-1 lead and y’all might never see me again,” one said.

“Legit some of the most atrocious basketball I’ve ever seen in my life,” another said.

“I’m never watching basketball again and supporting Steph again,” another added.

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in Houston, with the winner advancing to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

How has Steph Curry performed in Game 7s?

Steph Curry has posted averages of 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds across five Game 7 appearances in his career.

His first came in 2014 against the LA Clippers, where he dropped 33 points and dished out nine assists — but Golden State lost as the Clippers had six players score in double figures, led by Blake Griffin (24), Chris Paul (22) and Jamal Crawford (22).

In 2016, Curry had two Game 7s. The first was against the OKC Thunder, where he scored 36 points to cap off a comeback from a 3-1 deficit, sending the Warriors to the Finals with a 96-88 win.

But in the Finals that same year, the Cleveland Cavaliers flipped the script — rallying from a 3-1 hole to win Game 7 and the title, 93-89. Curry struggled in that matchup, scoring just 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting — his worst Game 7 showing.

In 2018, he bounced back with 27 points and 10 assists to lead the Warriors past the Rockets in another Game 7 thriller.

Steph Curry's best Game 7 came in 2023 against the Sacramento Kings, when he erupted for 50 points in a win.

