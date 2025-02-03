"Curry wanted to reunite with Kd again": Fans erupt after NBA insider reveals Warriors' attempt to land Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly scrambling to pull off a big trade in order to bolster their roster before the Feb. 6 deadline. Amid their recent search to land a big piece alongside Steph Curry, the Warriors reportedly contacted the Phoenix Suns and enquired about Kevin Durant.

"Lots to unpack with the Warriors, who attempted to make some big swings over the last 72 hours," NBA insider Brett Siegel tweeted. Not only did they call the Suns last week about Kevin Durant, but they also held deep talks with the Bulls about LaVine AND Vuc. Everything then shifted to Butler, which fell apart."

Basketball fans erupted after reports surfaced about the Warriors’ intentions to reunite Steph Curry with Kevin Durant. Reactions poured in across social media, with fans expressing their unfiltered opinions on the potential blockbuster move.

"Curry wanted to reunite with Kd again lmao," a fan commented.

"Brett, please tell us if the talks with Phoenix about a KD return have ended, if you know, because we need some sort of hope right now!" commented another fan.

"Please tell me that KD is still possible," a fan wrote.

"warriors don’t have any assets," wrote another fan.

"What if they sent curry to OKC for 5 first rounders? He could win 2-3 more titles there," a fan said.

"Has any other player disappointed a team as a player and as a GM before or is Dunleavy in a league of his own?" said another fan.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry won two championships together

Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and spent three seasons alongside Steph Curry. He played a crucial role in the Warriors' back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. Many believe that had Durant not suffered an injury during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors would have secured a three-peat.

Durant’s time with the Warriors was highly successful as he was named NBA Finals MVP in both of the team’s championship victories during his tenure.

Currently, the former league MVP is in the third year of his four-year, $194,219,320 contract, which he initially signed with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

