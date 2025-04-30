"Cursing at me is totally unacceptable" - Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps it 100% real on altercation with Tyrese Haliburton's dad 

Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed the details of his altercation with Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John Haliburton, after the Pacers eliminated the Bucks for the second consecutive year. After a hard-fought battle in Tuesday's Game 5 in Indiana, which ended with Haliburton scoring the game-winner over Giannis in overtime, the Bucks superstar and his counterpart's dad went viral.
Giannis was almost close to butting heads with Haliburton's father, but the two were separated. Initially, the two-time MVP was heavily criticized, but the real reason behind their altercation emerged, showing that Haliburton's father taunted Giannis and started the chaos.
The Bucks superstar addressed the situation with a passionate response and called out Haliburton's dad for disrespecting him.
"I am happy for him, I am happy for his son, I am happy that he's happy for his son," Giannis said. "That's how you're supposed to feel. But coming to me, and disrespecting me and cursing at me, I think it's totally unacceptable, totally unacceptable."
Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured he didn't reveal too much so that Haliburton's dad could avoid a fine.
Tyrese Haliburton on his dad's spat with Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton also disapproved of his dad, John's, spat with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Pacers star learned about the situation later in the locker room. He spoke with his father and immediately told reporters that he was in the wrong.
"I don't think that my pops was in the right at all there. ... We will have a conversation and I'll talk to Giannis it's unfortunate we're all grown men."
It was an emotional series as the teams had bad blood for two years in a row, with frequent heated altercations between players. However, Haliburton felt it shouldn't have influenced his dad's decision to run into Giannis after the game, especially with the dust settled and the Pacers advancing with a 119-118 result.
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists, while Tyrese Haliburton produced 26 points, five rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks.
