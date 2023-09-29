"Cut that s**t off in my mother f**king city" - Caron Butler recalls DJ trolling Wizards with JayZ's diss track in LeBron James' presence

Caron Butler recently recalled one of the most disrespectful moments in NBA history, and surprisingly, it didn't even take place on the court. As Butler recalled, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were taking on the Washington Wizards in the playoffs, hip-hop legend, Jay-Z, got involved by releasing a diss track aimed at the Wizards on behalf of James and the Cavs.

The move was quite shocking, despite the fact that Jay-Z and LeBron have gone on to work together and become friends, however, the story doesn't end there.

As Caron Butler recalled on an episode of the Knuckle Heads Podcast as part of the PlayersTribune, a heated situation ensued off the court.

While Washington Wizards players were enjoying themselves in a D.C at a nightclub called 'Love', a DJ decided to play the song. This sparked a tense moment that Caron Butler recalled for fans:

"He got the whole Cavs squad in there, LeBron in there, and this is right when D Steve said 'Hey he overrated,' ... And I'm chilling and they like, 'Hold on! New Jay-Z!' So I'm like, 'Oh shit, cut the music.'

"Blow your whistle' the diss song, and I'm listening and I'm like, 'Oh shit, he talking about my dog.' I said, 'Man you mother*****s' I was like, 'Y'all cut that s**t off in my- this our mother*****g city. Y'all cut that s**t off.'"

Looking back at Jay-Z's diss track towards Caron Butler's Washington Wizards on behalf of LeBron James

LeBron James was just 24 years old when this situation took place back. While competing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, DeShawn Stevenson and LeBron James had a fierce rivalry. While there's no concrete story that's agreed upon regarding what started the rivalry, Jay-Z's involvement was massive.

After a 2008 regular-season game, which was referenced by Caron Butler above, where Stevenson labeled LeBron as overrated, Jay-Z dropped 'Blow The Whistle'. The diss track was aimed right at DeShawn Stevenson, and urged LeBron not to waste time on the feud.

When the song was released, as NBA vet Caron Butler explained, DJ's around the country were quick to put it on. The only problem was, the DJ who played it in Washington DC did so with Caron Butler and the Wizards players present, Stevenson included'

“Uh! Ask my ni**a Lebron! We so big we ain’t gotta respond When you talkin to a don. Please have respect like your talkin to your mom. We let the money do the talkin. Who the f**k overrated?! If anything they underpaid him"

"Hatin that’s only ‘gon make him spend the night. Out of spite with the chick you’ve been datin. We the best of the best”

At the time the diss track did big numbers, however as LeBron's career took off, DeShawn Stevenson was unable to keep up. That said, it's safe to say James and Jay-Z certainly had the last laugh.