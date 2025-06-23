"Cuz they young asf": NBA fans comically troll OKC Thunder as youngest champions struggle to pop their champagne bottles

The OKC Thunder lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in the decisive Game 7 of the NBA Finals. While they were able to clinch a comfortable win on Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. had a tough time popping champagne bottles during the locker room celebration.

Clips from the locker room, posted on X, showed the young Thunder squad hilariously struggling to open champagne bottles. Players gathered together, fumbling with the corks and trying to figure out how to get the celebration started.

As soon as videos of the young Thunder squad were uploaded on social media, fans flooded the comments section with reactions.

🥘CurriGoat🐐 @CurriGoat LINK Cuz they young asf lmao

Ricky Chu @RikDaddy LINK Should have had the refs help them with that too

Mike Sullivan @miketimsullivan LINK Bottle don’t lie

Dorla Matlock @dorla_matlock LINK They probably shouldn’t be allowed to drink them! LOL

JBond @jbondwagon LINK Lmao it’s coz they all aren’t even of legal age to drink beer 😭

Divvy.Bet @DivvyBet LINK Even their inexperience shines in the celebration. 😂😂😂

According to the league’s survey, the OKC Thunder began the 2024-2025 season as the youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of just 24.1. Many of their players only recently turned old enough to drink. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Nikola Topic isn’t allowed to consume alcohol yet.

However, the team’s core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26), Jalen Williams (24), and Chet Holmgren (23), who carried a majority of the load throughout the season, are more than old enough to celebrate with a drink in their hands.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals the significance of winning the title with the OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wrapped up a historic season in impressive fashion. During the regular season, he won All-Star honors, the NBA scoring title, and clinched a spot on the All-NBA First Team after winning the Michael Jordan Trophy. He capped it off with the Western Conference Finals MVP and subsequently by lifting the NBA Championship.

After leading the franchise to their first championship ever, SGA reflected on the emotional release that came with finally fulfilling the goal.

“There’s so much weight off my shoulders, so much stress relieved... It feels good to be a champion,” SGA said during the postgame press conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game, leading the Thunder to emerge victorious in the first seven-game Finals series since 2016.

His dominant performance also earned him the Finals MVP award, making him just the fourth player in history to win the regular season MVP, the scoring title, and an NBA championship in the same season.

