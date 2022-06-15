"Cyber bullying can be extremely helpful when it’s not taken personal", "This the man that broke his jumper in 2020" - Fans send in rib-tickling reactions as Anthony Davis works out with Lethal Shooter days after his "I haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5" comments

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis received harsh criticism for commenting that he had not shot a basketball since early April. However, the big man took drastic measures to respond to this criticism.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." https://t.co/5V7hzptXf8

He got back to work in the lab shortly after the video dropped. Anthony Davis was found working on his shot with shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews.

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ #NBA #LethalShooter Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in! Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in!🎯 #NBA #LethalShooter https://t.co/9ZReSmDbzQ

As the embodiment of the modern day big man, Davis has shown the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting. However, last season he was anything but successful in this regard.

Having shot a career-low from the field and even worse from 3-point range, Davis opted to work on his shot with one of the best.

Davis working with a shooting coach appears to be a solid reassurance for LA Lakers fans. However, fans haven't been so kind in their reactions to the post on Twitter.

Several fans said that Davis was "bullied" into working out again. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Although the general tone continues to be a mockery, the overall impression is quite solid. Seeing Davis back in the lab appears to be good damage control for the LA Lakers big man.

Having won the championship immediately upon arrival, Davis is undoubtedly an integral member of the Lakers. Unfortunately, he has been completely dismantled by injuries since then.

However, making progress as he returns from injury, the Purple and Gold will hope to see Davis healthy.

Anthony Davis assures fans with his work ethic

Anthony Davis drives to the rim.

Anthony Davis makes for a crucial piece in one of the most competent tandems when paired with LeBron James. Although the duo becoming a trio with Russell Westbrook didn't work out last season, the LA Lakers still have hope for next season.

A major key to L.A.'s success in the past has been Davis' dominance. Playing a vital role on both ends, the big man is a primary scorer as well as a defensive anchor.

Davis is one of the most gifted big men in the game. With solid footwork and a smooth midrange game, he practically changed the fortunes of the Lakers.

Although Davis has struggled with a string of injuries, the Purple and Gold will still rely on him going forward. Coming off a poor shooting season, seeing AD in the lab is also reassuring for Lakers fans.

Considering that Davis is one of the top-10 players in the league when healthy, his absence was definitely felt. Hoping to see a healthy season from him, the Purple and Gold will look to return to their former glory in the upcoming season.

