Czech Republic vs Latvia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 02, 2025 13:38 GMT
Latvia v Estonia - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Latvia v Estonia - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty

Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia will play their final group stage game of the 2025 EuroBasket against the Czech Republic on Sept. 3.

Ad

Wednesday’s game will witness no change in the Czech team’s future in the campaign, as they have already been eliminated after losing all four of their matches.

Latvia, however, sits third in Group A with a 2-2 record. While the team has already qualified for the Final Phase, a victory would witness a boost in morale for the knockout stage.

Czech Republic vs. Latvia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Czech Republic-Latvia 2025 EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. PT) at the Xiomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Czech Republic vs. Latvia Preview

The Czech Republic entered EuroBasket 2025 with momentum on their side after winning their last two warm-up games. Once the tournament began, though, things quickly turned sour.

They have yet to register a single win, falling to Portugal on Wednesday, Turkey on Friday, Estonia on Saturday and Serbia on Monday. Across those four losses, they have been outscored by an average differential of 15.5 points.

Ad

Latvia, in contrast, has emerged as one of the dark horses of the competition. Their campaign started on a rough note with a 93-73 loss to Turkey, but they immediately bounced back with a narrow 72-70 victory over Estonia.

They then pushed Serbia to the limit in an 84-80 defeat before defeating Portugal 78-62 on Monday.

As expected, Kristaps Porzingis has been the driving force behind their success, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Ad

Czech Republic vs. Latvia Rosters

Czech Republic

Vit Krejci

Petr Krivanek

Ondrej Sehnal

Richard Balint

Jaromir Bohacik

Vojtech Hruban

Tomas Kyzlink

Martin Svoboda

Adam Kejval

Martin Kriz

Martin Peterka

Jan Zidek

Latvia

Davis Bertans

Dairis Bertans

Klavs Cavars

Andrejs Grazulis

Marcis Steinbergs

Arturs Kurucs

Rihards Lomazs

Mareks Mejeris

Kristaps Porzingis

Rolands Smits

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zoriks

Czech Republic vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups

Czech Republic

Ad

G: Ondrej Sehnal | G: Vit Krejci | F: JaromikBohacik | F: Jan Zidek | C: Martin Kriz

Latvia

G: Arturs Kurucs | G: Rihards Lomazs | F: Davis Bertans | F: Andrejs Grazulis | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Czech Republic vs. Latvia Prediction

Latvia enters this matchup in strong form and has the advantage of NBA-level experience, with players like Kristaps Porzingis, Davis Bertans and Dairis Bertans on the roster. They are expected to come out strong, aiming for a convincing win that would secure their place in the Round of 16.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications