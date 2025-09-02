Czech Republic vs Latvia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia will play their final group stage game of the 2025 EuroBasket against the Czech Republic on Sept. 3.
Wednesday’s game will witness no change in the Czech team’s future in the campaign, as they have already been eliminated after losing all four of their matches.
Latvia, however, sits third in Group A with a 2-2 record. While the team has already qualified for the Final Phase, a victory would witness a boost in morale for the knockout stage.
Czech Republic vs. Latvia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket
The Czech Republic-Latvia 2025 EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. PT) at the Xiomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Czech Republic vs. Latvia Preview
The Czech Republic entered EuroBasket 2025 with momentum on their side after winning their last two warm-up games. Once the tournament began, though, things quickly turned sour.
They have yet to register a single win, falling to Portugal on Wednesday, Turkey on Friday, Estonia on Saturday and Serbia on Monday. Across those four losses, they have been outscored by an average differential of 15.5 points.
Latvia, in contrast, has emerged as one of the dark horses of the competition. Their campaign started on a rough note with a 93-73 loss to Turkey, but they immediately bounced back with a narrow 72-70 victory over Estonia.
They then pushed Serbia to the limit in an 84-80 defeat before defeating Portugal 78-62 on Monday.
As expected, Kristaps Porzingis has been the driving force behind their success, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Czech Republic vs. Latvia Rosters
Czech Republic
Vit Krejci
Petr Krivanek
Ondrej Sehnal
Richard Balint
Jaromir Bohacik
Vojtech Hruban
Tomas Kyzlink
Martin Svoboda
Adam Kejval
Martin Kriz
Martin Peterka
Jan Zidek
Latvia
Davis Bertans
Dairis Bertans
Klavs Cavars
Andrejs Grazulis
Marcis Steinbergs
Arturs Kurucs
Rihards Lomazs
Mareks Mejeris
Kristaps Porzingis
Rolands Smits
Arturs Zagars
Kristers Zoriks
Czech Republic vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups
Czech Republic
G: Ondrej Sehnal | G: Vit Krejci | F: JaromikBohacik | F: Jan Zidek | C: Martin Kriz
Latvia
G: Arturs Kurucs | G: Rihards Lomazs | F: Davis Bertans | F: Andrejs Grazulis | C: Kristaps Porzingis
Czech Republic vs. Latvia Prediction
Latvia enters this matchup in strong form and has the advantage of NBA-level experience, with players like Kristaps Porzingis, Davis Bertans and Dairis Bertans on the roster. They are expected to come out strong, aiming for a convincing win that would secure their place in the Round of 16.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for