“D Wade has 3 rings and Harden has none” - Stephen A. Smith goes off on Jeff Teague for suggesting James Harden is better than Dwyane Wade

Is James Harden the second best shooting guard of all time? The all-time shooting guard position in basketball has always been a topic of heated debate, with Michael Jordan being widely recognized as the top choice.

However, beyond Jordan, the debate intensifies and usually involves Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague joined in on the debate while speaking on his “Club 520 Podcast”. Teague claimed Harden deserves to be higher than Dwyane Wade in the all-time shooting guard debate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith took issue with Teague's argument for Harden and called him out. Smith said Teague "should know better" than to place Harden above Wade in the all-time rankings.

“It’s D-Wade. D Wade has three rings and Harden has none,” Smith said

Smith also called out Harden for not winning a title. He criticized him for underachieving with good teams.

“Look at the teammates Harden had. That is nothing to slouch at,” Smith said. “And he hasn’t won a championship”

Smith went on a long tirade that asserted Wade had a better career. He acknowledged Harden’s skill but said Wade was the better player.

“Individually one-on-one, James Harden was absolutely spectacular. The handles, the step-back three, the shooting ability. I understand that Harden one-on-one is lethal,” Smith said. “But in the end more comes to it than that.”

Smith elaborates calls out James Harden on his trade demands

Smith’s main argument went beyond just rings. He also called out Harden for his attitude and trade demands. He said:

“You have to know how to be a team player. You can’t recruit players and every time you recruit them, you want them out. Harden is a future Hall of Famer. I love James Harden. There is too much shade thrown at him and his abilities.”

Smith called out Harden’s tactics of always wanting a new running mate. He cannot seem to stay happy next to another superstar for long.

“However, the shade is worthy when you take into account he never seems to be happy. He wanted Dwight Howard and then he didn’t want him. He wanted Chris Paul and then he didn’t want him. He wanted Russell Westbrook and then he didn’t want him,” Smith said.

Smith praised Wade for being more of a leader. He was a better locker room presence and team player than Harden.

“D Wade could never shoot the three the way Harden can shoot the three. No doubt about it. He was not the one-on-one player Harden was. But D Wade understood the culture in Miami belonged to Pat Riley and not himself. Wade had to be a leader,” Smith said. “D Wade delivered that championship in 2006.”

It remains to be seen if James Harden can add a title to his resume. He is still awaiting a trade this offseason and wants to chase a title with the LA Clippers next season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)