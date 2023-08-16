Patrick Beverley, like many basketball fans around the world, is currently awaiting the release of the latest iteration of NBA 2K. After hitting free agency following a short stint with the Chicago Bulls last season, Beverley landed a one-year deal in Philadelphia.

While he prepares for the upcoming season and navigates the ongoing controversy surrounding James Harden, Beverley has his sights set on another date. On September 8th, NBA 2k24 will hit shelves. For gamers like Patrick Beverley who have played every edition of the game since "NBA 2K," the hype is very real.

On a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, "Mr. 94 Feet" spoke about his rating and how his son was less than thrilled to see his dad's rating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although he doesn't state what his rating is in the video, according to 2kratings.com, he is a 76 overall.

"I mean I care though [about my rating]. I have children, so they like, 'Damn Dad, why the f***-' Hey, hey, watch it, Son. 'I'm just saying Dad, you're not a 73,' or, 'You're not- You're at least 78 Dad.'"

Despite that, it seems as though it's all love between Pat Bev and NBA 2k's "Ronnie 2k."

"Shoutout to Ronnie man, I love 2k man, That's all I'm saying. I f*****g love 2k man. I've been playing it since ever."

Expand Tweet

"Ronnie 2k" responded to the clip of the podcast, Tweeting back:

"We have max love for you too Pat Bev. So weird I bought you up in an ESPN interview yesterday with Alex Prewitt too. Let’s do a pod together sometime."

Expand Tweet

Patrick Beverley and the Philadelphia 76ers' ongoing drama

This offseason has seen the Philadelphia 76ers in rumor as James Harden continues to look for a trade. Although 76ers President Daryl Morey believes that Harden will join the team for training camp in early October, that may not be the case.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Recently, Harden made headlines while in China for bashing Morey, calling him a liar and stating that he would never play under him again. The situation left many lamenting the 76ers' chemistry heading into the upcoming season, however, Patrick Beverley had a different take.

In response to a Tweet from Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who Tweeted: "RIP Sixers season. You had a good run," Beverley Tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Naw chill...........Philly thrives in Adversity"

Heading into this season, only time will tell whether Patrick Beverley can rally the team with his signature veteran leadership.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)