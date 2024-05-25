"Dad I'm sorry, I'll make the next ones": Kyrie Irving apologizes to Drederick Irving for missing crucial free throws

Kyrie Irving almost turned from hero to GOAT in the Dallas Mavericks’ hard-fought 109-108 road victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After scoring seven points in the first three quarters, “Uncle Drew” scattered 13 in the final frame. He and Luka Doncic carried the Mavs yet again when the team needed its superstar duo to deliver.

Irving, though, nearly cost his team the game. The electric point guard was fouled by Rudy Gobert with 1:44 remaining with Dallas trailing 106-103. The Dallas bench looked in disbelief as the best free throw shooter on the team muffed both attempts from the 4.5-meter line. The missed attempts were compounded when Anthony Edwards made both of his in the next possession to give the hosts a 108-103 advantage.

After the game, Kyrie Irving talked to reporters and said without prompting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dad I’m sorry, I’ll make the next ones.”

Expand Tweet

“Uncle Drew” redeemed himself by draining a 23-footer to cut the deficit to 108-106. Irving’s shot was later followed by Luka Doncic’s step-back jumper over Rudy Gobert which incredibly put Dallas in the driver’s seat 109-108.

Naz Reid tried to respond for the Minnesota Timberwolves but misfired on a desperation triple to give the Mavericks the win.

Jason Kidd trolled Kyrie Irving for the missed free throws

Jason Kidd hardly showed any emotion when Kyrie Irving missed two free throws late in Game 2. "Uncle Drew" is hitting 86.4% of his shots from that area in the playoffs but is now just 72.7% against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Except for the Dallas Mavericks coach, everyone reacted to the failed attempts.

Irving made up for those crucial misses with a deep 3-pointer that set up Luka Doncic's go-ahead dagger. The Mavericks got away with it but might not be so lucky as the nip-and-tuck series moves forward.

Just to remind everyone of how close they were to going home with a 1-1 card, Jason Kidd took a hilarious dig at Irving. During a postgame huddle, he gathered his troops on rallied on this:

""Alright, free throws on 3."

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving couldn't hold back his laughter with Kidd's urging during the said get-together. Luka Doncic looked on in amusement like the rest of the team. The Mavericks will host Games 3 and 4 with Kidd's gentle reminder that the series could be won or lost by the simplest of things.

"Uncle Drew" took the ribbing in stride after vowing to his father not to miss his free throws again.