“Dad, that was my Kobe fade” - Jamal Crawford a proud dad as his son JJ channels his inner Black Mamba to sink the game winner in 2 OT for his school team

Jamal Crawford recently shared a video of his son JJ channeling his inner Kobe Bryant to hit a game winner. Crawford, once a celebrated ball handler, is now a proud dad. He shared the video on Twitter with a caption that displayed his endless joy at watching JJ turn into a clutch player.

In his tweet. Jamal Crawford wrote:

"Back story: JJ missed the GW in the 1st OT, & was upset. Got a another chance in the 2nd OT. LOVE to see his teammates excited. I asked JJ how he felt, he said “Dad, that was my Kobe fade” moral of the story, keep that mentality kids. Video credit to London,( & the screaming)."

🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossover Back story: JJ missed the GW in the 1st OT, & was upset. Got a another chance in the 2nd OT. LOVE to see his teammates excited. I asked JJ how he felt, he said “Dad, that was my Kobe fade” moral of the story, keep that mentality kids. Video credit to London,(

& the screaming 🤣) Back story: JJ missed the GW in the 1st OT, & was upset. Got a another chance in the 2nd OT. LOVE to see his teammates excited. I asked JJ how he felt, he said “Dad, that was my Kobe fade” moral of the story, keep that mentality kids. Video credit to London,(& the screaming 🤣) https://t.co/7A8o7clBSk

In the video, JJ, wearing the #3, dribbles to the right wing, fakes his defender, side-steps and launches the game winning three. He's certainly taken a leaf out of his dad's book on creating space.

Another Twitter user was quick to share a video of JCrossover hitting a very similar three-pointer while he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch the video below.

Jamal Crawford is one of the greatest ball handlers in the league's history

Jamal Crawford was notorious for his dribbling. In fact, when considering the best dribblers in the NBA history, leaving out Jamal's name is akin to sacrilege. He was, in his own right, on par with the likes of Allen Iverson and Kyrie Irving. What differentiated him from others, however, was his rawness and unpredictability with the ball.

He was able to cross some of the best defenders in his time. Behind the back, through the legs, through opponents' legs - Crawford was as creative as it gets. In his prolific career, the 6'5" shooting guard played for 9 different teams and won the sixth man award thrice. Jamal Crawford's game was so unique and distinguished that even the great Michael Jordan appreciated and played with him off-the-court.

While on ALL THE SMOKE podcast, the former Chicago Bulls player had the following to say about his bond with MJ:

Also Read Article Continues below

“That’s what set the foundation for my whole career. Because my confidence went crazy once I was around him, and playing with him, and him giving me confidence like, ‘Yo, you got it.’ And this wasn’t just a young player, a vet, or even an All-Star telling me I’m nice. This was the greatest player ever, saying I got it.”

Edited by David Nyland