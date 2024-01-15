Dak Prescott of the NBA? Joel Embiid draws Cowboys QB comparisons following playoff loss to Packers

Joel Embiid has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA the past fews seasons but still has his critics. One fan recently shined a negative light on him by comparing him to an NFL quarterback.

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys were matched up against the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the postseason. Despite being the No. 2 seed, they found themselves on the wrong end of a 48-32 upset.

Dak Prescott was in the conversation for MVP this season, but had a lackluster outing against the Packers. Following the loss, his playoff record dropped to 2-5 for his career. When NBA fans were asked to make a basketball comparison for Prescott, some went with Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid, despite dealing with some injuries, is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. His averages currently sit at 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

Why is Joel Embiid being compared to Dak Prescott?

The reason Joel Embiid is getting compared to Dak Prescott is because of their play in the postseason. Both have shown they are capable of putting up big numbers in the regular season. However, they've had their fair share of forgettable outings when the playoffs roll around.

The Philadelphis 76ers have made the postseason every year since 2018. In that time, they've failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semifinals. Embiid has appeared in 53 total playoff games, and has averages of 24.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG. While this are impressive numbers, they're slightly below his regular season averages.

One thing worth mentioning is that there have been multiple occasions where Embiid played through injury in the playoffs. It does not excuse his lackluster showings, but has certainly impacted his ability to play at his highest level.

When it comes to Embiid coming up short in the playoffs, last year is the most recent example. The Sixers were matched up with the Boston Celtics in the second round and were a win away from advancing to the conference finals. However, they coughed up games six and seven to end their season.

Game 7 in the postseason is a chance for stars to solidify themselves in history. In the final game against Boston last year, Embiid finished with just 15 points on 27.8% shooting. In contrast, Jayson Tatum erupted with 51 points to keep the Celtics' playoff dreams alive.

There is no denying that Joel Embiid and Prescott are high-level performers in their sport. That said, they'll never get the credit they fully deserve until they step up in the postseason. Until then, it will be the one thing that critics continue to circle back to when discussing their legacy.

