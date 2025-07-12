"Dallas gave up Luka Doncic for this" - NBA fans stunned as Carter Bryant clamps Cooper Flagg in Mavericks vs Spurs duel

The NBA Summer League is in full swing and Spurs rookie Carter Bryant stole the show on Saturday. Cooper Flagg has been the big name in this year's Summer League with all eyes on him.

However, the Mavs rookie was having a rough time against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, as Carter Bryant was guarding him. The Spurs' 14th pick from this year's draft was relentless against Flagg. He suffocated the star rookie in many plays and gave him a tough time.

ESPN SportCenter's X account shared a video of Bryant guarding Flagg. The 14th pick locked down the first pick and forced him to turn over the ball. The fans loved the matchup.

"Dallas gave up Luka for this 🤣🤣🤣" one fan said.

"Bro guarding like he got beef," another fan said.

"Will he be the next Kobe Bryant??" another fan commented.

"Last name Bryant… say less. Spurs nation got one! 🏀🔥" another fan said.

One fan praised Carter Bryant's defensive skills and called it the best he has seen in this year's Summer League.

"That was some of the best defense I’ve seen from a summer league team in awhile.. 🤯 he is a dawg!!" the fan commented.

"Wemby got more weapons. No excuses," another fan said.

While Carter Bryant guarded Cooper Flagg delicately, the Mavs rookie still ended up scoring 31 points. However, the Spurs secured the win with a 76-69 final score.

Carter Bryant reveals the secret behind his amazing defensive skills

Carter Bryant showed off his defensive brilliance while playing against the number one pick of his draft class. However, the Spurs rookie had already revealed the secret to his defense.

Before a summer league game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bryant gave ESPN a brief interview. The reporter asked the rookie for his secret that makes him a tough defender.

"I think my willingness to to defend anybody," Bryant said. I don't care of you 7’ 280, I don’t care if you’re 6’ 120 pounds. So I think for me I just try to do whatever I can to win a basketball game."

The Spurs are set to face the Utah Jazz in their next matchup on Monday.

