Dallas Mavericks 115-98 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic outduels James Harden to snap win streak

The Dallas Mavericks took care of a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team with a 115-98 road victory. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, leaving James Harden to battle with Mavericks' star Luka Doncic all night.

Luka Doncic was the one who got the victory tonight, but it was thrilling to see him and Harden trade shots all night. The former Houston Rockets star finished with 29 points and seven boards, though his efforts would fall short as the Mavs pulled away in the second half.

Luka Doncic continued his outstanding play as of late, recording 27 points of his own to go along with seven assists. The 21-year-old phenom is averaging an incredible 31 points and 8.4 assists per game in his last 10 games.

Luka Doncic leads Dallas Mavericks over shorthanded Brooklyn Nets

With Kevin Durant out through the All-Star Break and Kyrie Irving day-to-day with a right shoulder injury, the workload falls on James Harden. "The Beard" is a prolific scorer, but every star needs a supporting cast. The Nets' second-leading scorer behind Harden was Jeff Green, who finished with 12 points.

The Dallas Mavericks were happy to exploit the missing pieces of the Nets, boasting six scorers in double-digits on the night. Luka Doncic led the way, but this Mavericks offense seems to be finding their rhythm as we near the midway point.

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving is listed out tonight vs. Mavericks due to right shoulder injury recovery. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2021

With this victory, the Dallas Mavericks improve to 16-16 on the season and sit just a game-and-a-half back from the Denver Nuggets for the 8th spot in the West. Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. put together a strong night of shooting as well, as the Mavericks seem to be developing a quality product in Dallas.

Steve Nash praises Luka Doncic’s playmaking and ability to draw fouls



"He poses every challenge in the book. He scores, he draws fouls, he makes plays for teammates at an incredibly elite level." pic.twitter.com/SnyPZkmMpy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

Luka and the Mavs end the Nets’ 8-game win streak with a blowout!



27 Pts

6 Reb

7 Ast

11-12 fg pic.twitter.com/r0BUbhBRb8 — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2021

With his 22nd birthday coming tomorrow, Luka Doncic will be glad he can celebrate another year with a victory. Doncic is making his case for an MVP candidate, and can help this Dallas Mavericks team for years to come.

The Dallas Mavericks will stay on the road and head to Orlando for a matchup against the Magic on Monday, March 1st. The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road to Texas for a battle with the San Antonio Spurs on March 1st.