Dallas Mavericks 128-112 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter reacts to explosive Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo battle 

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks went at it hard in 2020-21 NBA preseason action, and Twitter was loving the match-up between two of the best players in the league right now.
All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic played well but it was the Mavs who had a better all-around performance, defeating the Bucks 128-112. Josh Richardson stole the show with an impeccable showing from 3-point territory.
Mark Cuban was pumped to see his Dallas Mavericks play
Before the game started, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted his excitement to see his young players perform and urged fans to follow them on Twitter. The Milwaukee Bucks were just as ready to rumble as well.
Unfortunately for Cuban, his star player Luka Doncic started off with an air ball.
However, he wasn’t the only one who had an underwhelming start to the game as both teams were cold from field, and it’s probably not because of how good the teams' defenses were.
Milwaukee Bucks fans were treated to a Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo connection early, something that we will see often throughout the regular NBA season.
Newly acquired Mavericks guard Josh Richardson was the only one cooking from the field early as he drained one 3-point shot after another.
Perhaps, Cuban may want to consider signing Richardson to an extension right now, says the Mavs Fans for Life.
A Twitter user even had a hilarious take on Richardson’s hot shooting, comparing it to his previous stops in Miami and Philadelphia.
The Dallas Mavericks took off after half-time, drowning the Milwaukee Bucks in threes
Luka Doncic exploded in the third quarter with a terrific shooting display from all over the court. The third-year player had a strong sophomore season. This season, he is considered one of the top contenders for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which is handed to the league’s regular-season MVP.
It was an excellent display of scoring prowess that gave Dallas Mavericks fans a preview of what’s to come this season.
Doncic played so many minutes (29 total) that it led to a conspiracy theory about Giannis Antetokounmpo playing alongside Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks fans can always dream, can’t they?
But enough with speculations. Antetokounmpo is with the Milwaukee Bucks, and other NBA teams should beware as the two-time MVP is in tip-top shape.
One of the top two-way players in the game, the Greek Freak showed that he hasn’t missed a beat, both offensively and defensively, from a season ago.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot got bored with no fans on the stands even though the team led by two after three quarters.
In the end, it was the Dallas Mavericks who prevailed with a lopsided 128-116 victory. The Mavs broke the game wide open with an assortment of threes in the fourth quarter from which the Bucks never recovered.
The Dallas Mavericks duo of Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson played so well together that they practically took over the game.
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of work to do if they want to continue to compete for a title. Coach Mike Budenholzer will have to adjust better on the fly whenever their opponents figure out their game plan. Otherwise, Milwaukee could end up with a disappointing finish this season similar to their two previous campaigns under Budenholzer.Published 15 Dec 2020, 10:12 IST