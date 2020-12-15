Dallas Mavericks 128-112 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter reacts to explosive Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo battle 

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks went at it hard in 2020-21 NBA preseason action, and Twitter was loving the match-up between two of the best players in the league right now.

All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic played well but it was the Mavs who had a better all-around performance, defeating the Bucks 128-112. Josh Richardson stole the show with an impeccable showing from 3-point territory.

Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Richardson, Doncic.

MIL starters: Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, DiVencenzo, Holiday. Tip straight ahead on 103.3 ESPN — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) December 15, 2020

Mark Cuban was pumped to see his Dallas Mavericks play

Before the game started, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted his excitement to see his young players perform and urged fans to follow them on Twitter. The Milwaukee Bucks were just as ready to rumble as well.

Let’s Go Mavs ! Tune in on @FOXSportsSW now ! Can’t wait to see our young guns play again @josh_green6 @tyterry05 @Tbeeyy @thatup_coming11 make sure to click on em and follow them too ! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 15, 2020

Unfortunately for Cuban, his star player Luka Doncic started off with an air ball.

So Luka should get the same Giannis air-ball slander for that air-ball floater, yes? — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 15, 2020

Just like the opening preseason game, Doncic lofts a shot that only hits net -- the outside of the net, that is. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 15, 2020

However, he wasn’t the only one who had an underwhelming start to the game as both teams were cold from field, and it’s probably not because of how good the teams' defenses were.

Mavericks and Bucks are a combined 4-for-18 to start the game. This is where we're supposed to say that the defense is ahead of the offense, right? Let's hope. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) December 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks fans were treated to a Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo connection early, something that we will see often throughout the regular NBA season.

Jrue to Giannis connection. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bXZQpIs01w — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 15, 2020

Newly acquired Mavericks guard Josh Richardson was the only one cooking from the field early as he drained one 3-point shot after another.

Josh Richardson has NEVER played with this much space. He’s going to absolutely thrive.



5-6 from 3 in the preseason so far for the new Maverick. — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) December 15, 2020

Perhaps, Cuban may want to consider signing Richardson to an extension right now, says the Mavs Fans for Life.

Okay I’ve seen enough, sign Josh Richardson to a contract extension right now. Great two-way player. — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) December 15, 2020

A Twitter user even had a hilarious take on Richardson’s hot shooting, comparing it to his previous stops in Miami and Philadelphia.

J-Rich: Wait, the threes here are OPEN?! — Locked On Mavs Podcast (@LockedOnMavs) December 15, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks took off after half-time, drowning the Milwaukee Bucks in threes

Luka Doncic exploded in the third quarter with a terrific shooting display from all over the court. The third-year player had a strong sophomore season. This season, he is considered one of the top contenders for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which is handed to the league’s regular-season MVP.

It was an excellent display of scoring prowess that gave Dallas Mavericks fans a preview of what’s to come this season.

Doncic played so many minutes (29 total) that it led to a conspiracy theory about Giannis Antetokounmpo playing alongside Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks fans can always dream, can’t they?

Rick is playing Luka all game so he can get to know his future teammate Giannis — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) December 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

But enough with speculations. Antetokounmpo is with the Milwaukee Bucks, and other NBA teams should beware as the two-time MVP is in tip-top shape.

One of the top two-way players in the game, the Greek Freak showed that he hasn’t missed a beat, both offensively and defensively, from a season ago.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot got bored with no fans on the stands even though the team led by two after three quarters.

After 3



Bucks: 93

Mavs: 95



Leaders 🏀

PTS: Giannis (22), Bobby (12)

REB: Giannis (13), Khris (6)

AST: DJA (6), Jrue/Giannis (4) — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 15, 2020

In the end, it was the Dallas Mavericks who prevailed with a lopsided 128-116 victory. The Mavs broke the game wide open with an assortment of threes in the fourth quarter from which the Bucks never recovered.

The Dallas Mavericks duo of Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson played so well together that they practically took over the game.

2-0 in preseason after a 128-112 Mavs win in Milwaukee tonight. 27 for Luka and 23 for Josh Richardson. Mavs made 22 3s tonight. — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) December 15, 2020

It’s disheartening as fans, have to wonder how it is for players to run a scheme that can be so thoroughly picked apart like this.



Bucks seasons have ended prematurely two years in a row.



Bud’s coaching not inspiring much confidence, just no adaptability or versatility. https://t.co/9l1QDGQpjU — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) December 15, 2020

Rick Carlisle after Josh Richardson scored 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3s) in 29 minutes: "He and Luka really have a nice feel for each other and really play well off of each other." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of work to do if they want to continue to compete for a title. Coach Mike Budenholzer will have to adjust better on the fly whenever their opponents figure out their game plan. Otherwise, Milwaukee could end up with a disappointing finish this season similar to their two previous campaigns under Budenholzer.