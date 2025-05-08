Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison fires unqualified Athletic Performance Director days after defending his decision-making: Report

Heading into the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks have made significant changes to their staff. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Wednesday about the staff firings. According to MacMahon, the Mavericks have made changes to the team’s health and performance group. Among the people fired by general manager Nico Harrison was Keith Belton, whom he hired last summer.

Belton was caught in controversy after the team experienced a ton of injuries throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. Many claim that he was unqualified for the position.

Additionally, head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun was let go by Harrison.

"Sources: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is making major changes to the team’s health and performance group again. Among the dismissals: athletic performance director Keith Belton, Harrison’s hire last summer; and head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun," MacMahon wrote on X.

According to the ESPN reporter, Calhoun worked for the Dallas Mavericks for 21 years and was in Casey Smith's staff. Smith had been part of the organization since 2004 and was fired by Harrison over a video meeting in August 2023. The former staff was in Ohio at the time, tending to his sick mother, who was in the final weeks of her life.

MacMahon published a report about Belton and his qualifications, revealing the lack of the required certifications for his position.

"According to the National Strength Coaches Association (NSCA) database, Belton does not have either of the certifications from the association required for NBA strength coaches, per Article XXII of the collective bargaining agreement," MacMahon reported (via ABC7 Los Angeles).

According to the CBA, anyone hired for a particular position needs at least three years of experience. The NBA insider added that Belton didn't have enough understanding of the league since he was a former NFL fullback. He was a former director of football performance at UCLA.

Belton had a lot of disagreement with the Dallas Mavericks' director of player health and performance

Dallas Mavericks' director of player health and performance, Johann Bilsborough, had a different perspective on Dereck Lively II's injury. Lively was limited to 36 games this season and missed at least three months of action because of a stress fracture in his right foot.

According to MacMahon's report on ESPN, Bilsborough and Belton had disagreements with the handling of Lively's injury. The two argued after the sophomore big man went through an intense "return-to-play workout" under the fired staffer. That was before he underwent a CT scan that revealed the severity of his injury.

Fortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, Lively returned to action before the end of the regular season. He played four games, averaging 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

