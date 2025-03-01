Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: 5 key contributors, including Anthony Davis, on injury list for crunch game vs Bucks (Mar. 1)

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Milwaukee Bucks, in an interconference regular season matchup on Saturday. As has been the case in recent months, the Mavericks will be shorthanded, with several players, including Anthony Davis, set to miss the game.

Davis is sidelined with a left abductor strain and there is currently no timeline for his return. He is scheduled for a reevaluation next week and his recovery will depend on the results of that assessment.

In addition to Davis, Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) will also be unavailable for the game.

P.J. Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain and his status for the game is uncertain. He is listed as "questionable" on the injury report and his final status will be determined before tip-off.

Despite these injury challenges, Jason Kidd's Mavericks have performed admirably, especially considering the roster changes following the Luka Doncic trade. The team has won six of their last 10 games and currently holds a 32-28 record, putting them in a play-in position.

There is growing optimism within the Mavericks that, if their key players can return and stay healthy before the playoffs, the team has the talent to make a significant impact in the postseason.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 1, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Bucks game will be telecast live on KFAA (local), FDSWI (local) and WMLW (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

