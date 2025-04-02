Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Apr. 2): Latest on Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford's status

The Dallas Mavericks will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday for the second game of their two-game homestand.

Ad

Jason Kidd's team holds a 37-39 record and could still make the playoffs; however, it will need to be almost perfect in the last six games to secure its spot in the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks will need their best player on the court to do so and many have kept their eyes on Anthony Davis since returning from injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis played 28 minutes in the loss to the Nets on Monday but he only scored 12 points, which is way below his season average of 24.8 points per game. He only took 10 shots and wasn't as aggressive as he's been in the past.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The loss was a tough blow but they got Daniel Gafford back on the court. He made his return after missing the last 21 games with a right MCL sprain and had 17 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

The Nets closed the game with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the home team 29-22 to secure a 113-109 win despite not being efficient offensively (43.3% shooting) and were outrebounded 49 to 40.

Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford are expected to play vs. the Hawks

Anthony Davis continues to nurse his adductor injury but he likely won't be limited for the remainder of the regular season. Per the league's official injury report, he's listed as probable to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gafford is not listed on the injury report and is expected to anchor the paint for Jason Kidd's team despite being on a minutes restriction. Per Mavericks insider Grant Afseth, he's going to be kept in the 15 to 20-minute range.

Having Davis and Gafford will give Dallas a big edge, as the Hawks won't have Clint Capela due to a hand injury. Larry Nance Jr. is dealing with a knee issue so Onyeka Okongwu will have his hands full against the Mavericks' physical frontcourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.