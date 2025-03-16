Dallas Mavericks injury report: Crucial update on Anthony Davis emerges after 9th rotation player goes down injured (Mar. 16) 

The Dallas Mavericks' injury woes worsened ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after Dante Exum became the ninth and latest rotation player to go down with a long-term ailment. In Dallas' 133-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, Exum fractured his left hand and was ruled out for at least four weeks.

Ad

Meanwhile, a fresh update on Anthony Davis dropped on Thursday. The Mavericks' new star center has continued trending in the right direction, per coach Jason Kidd, but there's no timetable available for his return. Davis has been out since Feb. 8, after he injured his left adductor in his Mavericks' debut.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mavericks have eight more players on their injury report for Sunday's game. Daniel Gafford (knee), Kyrie Irving (ACL), Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Kai Jones (quad) and Caleb Martin (hip) are questionable. Jaden Hardy (ankle) is doubtful, and Brandon Williams (hamstring) is probable.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jones and Martin will be game-time decisions, while Hardy is likely to miss this game. Williams could join the roster and suit up.

Ad

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks will have seven healthy players available. Brandon Williams could be the eighth, and if Kai Jones and Caleb Martin's status is upgraded, that will take the roster count to 10.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson could start in the backcourt, with Max Christie as the small forward, P.J. Washington at power forward and Dwight Powell at center. Naji Marshall would be in the sixth-man role, while Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams would round out the top eight.

Ad

If Caleb Martin and Kai Jones play, they will be in the rotation, too. Here's the Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart vs. the Philadelphia 76ers for Mar. 16:

PG Spencer Dinwiddie Brandon Williams SG Klay Thompson SF Max Christie Naji Marshall PF P.J. Washington Caleb Martin* C Dwight Powell Kai Jones* Kessler Edwards

NBC Sports Philadelphia and KFAA will provide coverage of this game in local regions. Fans without cable TV access can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks' homecourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.