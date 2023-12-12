Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec 12): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams' availability

The Dallas Mavericks (14-8) face the LA Lakers (14-9) on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion while Grant Williams is healthy and expected to play.

However, the Mavericks will also be sweating on the availability of Derrick Jone Jr., who is listed as questionable due to bruised quadriceps. Tim Hardaway Jr, meanwhile, is out due to back spasms.

Nevertheless, Dallas will have their superstar guard, Luka Doncic, available for selection, which will ensure that they should remain competitive. Nevertheless, Dallas has the unenviable job of trying to deflate a Lakers team that won the inaugural in-season tournament and riding a wave of momentum.

Irving and Doncic have developed into a fearsome backcourt pairing over the first quarter of the season for Dallas. The duo are working in tandem and have ensured that the Mavericks have a high-level offense with repeatable actions and consistent scoring.

However, neither guard is known for their defensive ability, which has been hurting the Dallas Mavericks. As such, Dallas is 22nd in defensive rating — which could haunt them in the postseason, where half-court basketball is more prevalent.

Luka Doncic is playing like an MVP for the Dallas Mavericks

In 20 games, Luka Doncic is providing an MVP level of production for the Dallas Mavericks. The 24-year-old is averaging 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists, shooting 48.8% and 38.2% from the 3-point range. Doncic has improved his shot selection and is getting his teammates more involved on the offensive end.

With such stellar production and a more team-first mentality, Doncic is being seen as an early MVP candidate. His ability to control a game and to take over for long stretches has ensured that Dallas is competitive on a nightly basis.

If Doncic can help his team secure a high seeding in a tough Western Conference and continue to sustain his current level of production, he will be among the favorites to win the NBA's most prestigious individual accolade.

The Mavericks front office has constructed a well-rounded and robust roster to suit Doncic's overall skillset. If Jason Kidd and the coaching staff can get all the talent to gel together and continue pulling in the same direction, Doncic could lead the Dallas Mavericks to a deep postseason run.

However, Doncic's MVP candidacy will be based on his regular season exploits. If the first quarter of the season means anything, he's already a frontrunner to etch his name into the history books.