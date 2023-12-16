Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 16th): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams availability

Kyrie Irving will be a notable absentee when the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers in an away fixture at the Moda Center on Saturday (Dec. 16). They will look to bounce back from their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week, but will have to do it without the services of the star guard. The good news is the availability of Luka Doncic, who has been stellar this season.

Per ESPN's updated injury report, Irving is listed as out for the clash on Saturday. This will be the fourth game he will miss in a row. Before the injury, he missed a game against the OKC Thunder. The mercurial guard suffered a heel injury against the very same Portland side earlier this month.

Grant Williams, acquired by the Mavs from the Boston Celtics this summer will be available to play against the Blazers on Saturday.

Josh Green, Maxi Kleber have been ruled out as well, while Seth Curry has been listed as questionable ahead of the matchup.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams?

Kyrie Irving had initially told the media that he was "feeling better" after suffering an injury against the Blazers. However, he has since been seen in a walking boot and crutches, with head coach Jason Kidd stating that there was no timetable for his return. He will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future, which comes as a blow for the side looking to consolidate their position in the West.

Williams suffered a knee injury that saw him miss three games for the Mavericks. But he suited up against the LA Lakers earlier and notched up 19 points upon his return. He also played against the Minnesota Timberwolves but managed only 5 points and 3 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams' stats vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

In his last game against the Blazers, Kyrie Irving had 11 points, 2 rebounds, and as many assists before exiting the game with an injury. Overall, he has averaged 24.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games against the franchise in his career. This season, he has been propping up 23.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Williams has averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 7 games against the Blazers. This season, he's averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for Dallas.