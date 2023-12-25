Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest on Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s status

Kyrie Irving will not see action for the Dallas Mavericks as they play the Phoenix Suns in the nightcap of a five-game NBA schedule on Christmas Day. Irving will miss his eighth straight game as he is still recovering from a heel contusion.

The good news, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, is that Irving is now walking on his own, without a walking boot and a pair of crutches, and is now beginning his rehabilitation. However, there is no timetable for when he can return to action.

Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. is not in the Mavericks' injury report for the game against the Phoenix Suns, which means he is available to play.

Maxi Kleber (toe) and Josh Green (elbow) are also ruled out for the game against Phoenix, while Dereck Lively II is questionable for the match.

What happened to Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr.?

Kyrie Irving suffered a right heel contusion during the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 8. He hurt his heel after Dwight Powell landed on his leg early into the game, and had to miss the remainder of the game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is among those who have stepped up for Dallas in Irving's absence, and this was evident in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas Mavericks key players' stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 23 points, going 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, six rebounds and three assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 144-119 pre-Christmas win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Luka Doncic led the way with a triple-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists with one steal and one block. Dante Exum also stepped up, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-10 field goals, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block.

AJ Lawson put up a solid performance, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-10 field goals including 3-of-4 from a distance, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals off the bench.

Expect Exum and Lawson to put up solid performances again with Irving's absence in the Christmas night game.

Jeremy Sochan led the San Antonio Spurs with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in a game where the absence of star rookie center Victor Wembanyama was dearly missed.