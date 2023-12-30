Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest on Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to miss Maxi Kleber while Kyrie Irving’s status is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Kleber last played on Nov. 8 in the Mavericks’ 127-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The German is recovering from a dislocated toe.

Irving, meanwhile, injured his heel on Dec. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The injury happened after Dwight Powell, Irving’s teammate, fell on the point guard after going for a rebound. “Uncle Drew” has now missed 11 straight games.

Dallas might also have to take on the Golden State Warriors without superstar Luka Doncic. “Luka Legend” missed Thursday’s game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore left quad. The Mavericks were playing the second night of a back-to-back set so the training staff took extra precaution on Doncic.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber?

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks were fortunate the point guard’s injury wasn’t major. When Dwight Powell fell on him, it looked like “Uncle Drew” was done for the season. The Portland Trail Blazers color commentator even said that Irving left the arena in a wheelchair.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gave contrasting information after the game. He said that the eight-time All-Star never left the building. A day after the said game, the Mavs announced that the former Rookie of the Year winner had suffered a heel injury.

For the first time in three weeks, Kyrie Irving has a different status besides being ruled out. There is speculation that he may be allowed to play only when the new year starts.

On Nov. 11, the Dallas Mavericks announced that Maxi Kleber would be out for two weeks due to a dislocated toe. After over a month, he remains out for the same reason. The team also has not provided an update on his status.

Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber’s stats vs the Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 19 regular-season games against the Dubs. He last played against them on January 22, 2023, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He had 37 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in that contest.

Maxi Kleber has also played 19x against the Warriors. He has averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists against them. The backup big man last played against the Dubs on March 22, 2023. He had four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in that meeting.