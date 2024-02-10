Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (February 10): PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II's status revealed 

The new-look Dallas Mavericks play their first game since the NBA trade deadline on Saturday against the OKC Thunder. Dallas still has multiple crucial players out. The team is yet to see what it could seem like at full strength, especially with the new addition, PJ Washington, who arrived from Charlotte.

The Mavericks will see Washington make his debut, as he isn't on their injury report. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber are uncertain to play. Dante Exum and rookie center Dereck Lively II remain on the sidelines. Doncic and Kyrie are probable with broken nose and thumb sprain ailments.

Kleber is questionable with a toe dislocation. Exum and Lively are out with knee injury and a nasal fracture, respectively. There's no timetable available for Exum and Lively's returns. The former will miss his eighth consecutive game, while the latter will miss his sixth game in a row.

Here's the Dallas Mavericks' injury report for February 10:

Player Status Injury Greg Brown III Out G League two-way Luka Doncic Probable Broken nose Dante Exum Out Knee bursitis Kyrie Irving Probable Thumb sprain Maxi Kleber Questionable Small toe dislocation Dereck Lively II Out Nasal fracture

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks game will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will provide local coverage. International viewers can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 3:00 pm ET.

The Thunder head into this contest as the favorites. They are second in the conference standings with a 35-16 record. OKC is coming off seven wins in its last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are eighth with a 29-23 record. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games but have won three on the bounce. With Doncic and Kyrie likely available, Dallas will be confident of its chances to prevail against the Thunder.

PJ Washington's addition could also help Dallas. The chemistry will take time to develop, but his skill set fits next to Doncic and Irving, so it should be a smooth transition. Washington gives Dallas the length on defense at the four, while his shooting and scoring will be handy offensively.

Another piece the Mavericks added, Daniel Gafford, will also be in action. With Dereck Lively II out, Gafford's rim protection and lob threat could be massive for Dallas against the relatively small Thunder lineup.

Gafford seems a good fit as a pick-and-roll partner with Doncic and Irving. It will be interesting to see how quickly he and Washington can mesh with Dallas' stars. The Mavericks' ceiling could be much better if these two additions gel as expected.

