Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (February 12): Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II's status revealed 

The Dallas Mavericks' injury report remains a talking point as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at home. The Mavericks have missed multiple starters for brief stretches, including stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Rookie Dereck Lively II, a vital cog to the team's schemes on both ends, has also missed significant time.

All three are on the injury report, with multiple other players for the Mavs. Doncic and Irving are probable. The former has a broken nose, while the latter has a sprained thumb. While Doncic hasn't missed any time regarding this specific injury, Irving's absence spanned six consecutive games. He has been available for the past four games, though.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II is out with a nasal fracture. The rookie center will miss his seventh consecutive game with the injury.

Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum are the other two players on the Mavericks' injury report. Kleber is probable with a nasal fracture as well. Exum will miss his ninth straight game with a right knee soreness issue that has limited him to two appearances since Jan.

Here's the Dallas Mavericks' injury report for February 12:

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Probable Broken nose Dante Exum Out Right knee soreness Kyrie Irving Probable Right thumb sprain Maxi Kleber Probable Nasal fracture Dereck Lively II Out Nasal Fracture

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks game isn't nationally televised. For fans interested in watching this contest, MNMT (Washington) and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will provide local coverage. Fans outside local regions and abroad can catch the game online via NBA League Pass from 8:30 pm ET onwards.

The Mavericks are overwhelming favorites to win this game. They are 30-23 on the season, while the Wizards are yet to hit double-digits in wins, with a 9-43 record. Dallas enters this game behind a four-game winning streak and a rejuvenated roster.

The Mavericks were busy on the NBA trade deadline, shoring up their frontline. They traded for veterans PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, who were off to a sublime start to their Mavs' stints in Saturday's 146-111 win over the OKC Thunder.

Both came off the bench, as Washington tallied 14 points and five rebounds on 60.0% shooting, while Gafford had 19 points in 17 minutes on 7 of 11 shooting.

The marquee deadline additions fit seemingly well next to the Mavericks' core. Dallas seems poised to extend their winning streak to five games against the lowly Wizards. With probable tags, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could suit up, only improving Dallas' chances at glory.

