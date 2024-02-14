Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (February 14): Latest update on Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving's status

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks have kept a close eye on the team's injury report, as several key players have been sidelined in recent games. It looks like the trend will continue when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in a divisional battle on Wednesday.

Rookie Dereck Lively II will miss his eighth straight game due to a nasal fracture, which he sustained in the Mavs' Jan. 29 matchup against the Orlando Magic. The rookie standout has been a key piece for the Mavs this season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.9 rebounds through the first 36 games, so his absence could hurt the team.

Meanwhile, star point guard Kyrie Irving also remains a part of the injury report due to a right thumb sprain which has bothered him for a few games now. His thumb injury caused him to miss six straight games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3, but he has suited up in their last five contests.

Superstar Luka Doncic is also listed on the Mavs' injury report due to a broken nose but has continued to play through it. Meanwhile, Dante Exum, who last played on Jan. 26, remains sidelined due to right knee soreness.

Lastly, Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable due to a nasal fracture and a right small toe dislocation.

Here's the full Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 14:

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Kyrie Irving Probable Right thumb sprain Luka Doncic Probable Broken nose Dereck Lively II Out Nasal fracture Dante Exum Out Right knee soreness Maxi Kleber Questionable Nasal fracture/right small toe dislocation

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup will feature a classic Texas clash.

The Mavs are heavily favored to win despite their multiple injuries, as the Spurs have struggled to win, remaining as the worst team in the Western Conference with an 11-43 record.

The Mavs and the Spurs have faced off twice this season, Dallas holds a 2-0 record The Mavs have also won their last five games and have improved their depth with the addition of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington via trade.

While their upcoming matchup isn't considered to be a high-profile clash and is far from the Spurs vs Mavs battles of the past, the game could be hotly contested, with the Texas rivalry brewing between them.

The Mavs vs Spurs matchup will not be nationally televised but will be available via local broadcasts. Dallas Mavericks fans can catch the game through Bally Sports SW-DAL while Spurs fans can tune in to Bally Sports SW-SA.

Hoops fans who want to catch the clash between the Texas teams but do not get these channels can watch the game through an NBA League Pass subscription. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

