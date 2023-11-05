Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Injury Report (Nov. 5): Latest update on Luka Doncic's status

After having their hot start to the season against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks wll look to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Dallas has been impressive to start the new NBA season and will likely want to get straight back in the win column.

Luka Doncic is expected to participate in the contest. However, the Mavericks have listed Kyrie Irving as probable and Markieff Morris as questionable, and Maxi Kleber is ruled out due to a dislocated right toe.

The Hornets give the Mavericks the perfect opportunity to quickly bounce back. The Eastern Conference franchise has struggled defensively in recent years and doesn't appear to have resolved its issues to begin the new season.

Charlotte will struggle to contain Doncic, who has been making an early case for an MVP candidacy with his versatile, well-rounded performances.

If Doncic gets going early, he could punish the Hornets' lack of defensive presence. Of course, the spacing provided by Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. will ensure Charlotte's defense is stretched around the perimeter, providing Doncic (and potentially Irving) with driving lanes to attack.

Luka Doncic leading the NBA in points-per-game for the Dallas Mavericks

It might be early in the season, but that hasn't stopped Luka Doncic from bringing his A-Game. The superstar guard is leading the NBA in points-per-game, averaging 33.8 per night.

Doncic is also third in the league for made threes, having dropped 25 throughout his team's opening six games. Doncic sits behind Lauri Markkanen and Steph Curry, who are second and first, respectively.

These numbers may be inflated due to the small sample size, and as the season continues, they will undoubtedly level out.

However, they do indicate the type of performance level we're seeing from the superstar to begin the season. Dallas has made their desire to contend for a championship very clear.

Doncic is the face of the Mavericks. If they want to win at the highest level, he will need to lead the way. Clearly, Doncic is willing to be the player to carry a heavy offensive burden for his team.

However, with Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr. on the roster, other players can step up when required.

The Hornets could have difficulty containing Doncic. Their defense doesn't have a good track record with limiting superstar performances.

That could give Doncic a platform to boost increase his points-per-game average as he builds an MVP case.