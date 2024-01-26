Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (January 26): Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber's status revealed

Kyrie Irving remains questionable for the Dallas Mavericks while Maxi Kleber is probable for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. “Uncle Drew” had the same status leading into Dallas’ 132-109 loss to Phoenix but was eventually held out due to a right thumb sprain. The Mavericks are likely to give up another update on his status after the morning shootaround.

Meanwhile, Kleber played in the Mavs’ aforementioned loss to the Suns on Wednesday. The German played 22 minutes off the bench and contributed two points, three rebounds and three assists. He is dealing with a right small toe dislocation but is reportedly expected to play.

Dallas fans will be hoping Irving and Maxi Kleber can play as the Mavericks try to snap a three-game losing streak. Luka Doncic twisted his ankle in the second half against the Suns but is fortunately not on the injury report. “Luka Legend” will need the help of everyone available to bring the Mavericks back to the win column.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber?

Kyrie Irving has dealt with foot, heel and thumb injuries this season, causing him to miss 17 out of the Dallas Mavericks’ 44 games. “Uncle Drew” missed two games starting late October due to a left foot sprain. He sat out two more games on Nov. 15 and Dec. 3 for the same reason.

Irving’s heel injury that happened against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 8 is the main reason for his numerous absences. The eight-time All-Star missed 12 games as he recovered from that ailment.

Kyrie Irving’s latest injury, the thumb sprain, happened in the first quarter versus the Boston Celtics on Monday. He was a late scratch two nights later against the Phoenix Suns.

Maxi Kleber has played in just 10 of the Dallas Mavericks’ 44 games. The only reason for all of his missed games was a dislocated toe, which he suffered against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8. He is back on the injury report leading into the Hawks game but he is expected to play.

When will Kyrie Irving return?

Unlike Maxi Kleber’s status, Kyrie Irving’s availability is uncertain. Irving’s tests revealed nothing that needed surgery and the point guard said that he would play through the fine.

Dallas is putting a day-to-day consideration on him. If he is unavailable to play on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, his next opportunity to play will be on Saturday versus the Sacramento Kings.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks game?

The Hawks will host the Mavericks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets for the game can be availed via Vivid Seats for as low as $35.

NBA TV will air the game on national TV while Peachtree TV and Bally Sports SW-Dal are the local networks that will cover the same.

