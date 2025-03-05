Dallas Mavericks injury report: Jason Kidd faces massive challenge ahead after damning updates on Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis (Mar. 5)

Coach Jason Kidd's Dallas Mavericks face an uphill task to salvage their season after Kyrie Irving's and Anthony Davis' latest injury updates ahead of Wednesday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Tuesday, the Mavericks revealed Irving suffered an ACL injury in Monday's contest, subsequently ending his 2024-25 campaign.

On the other hand, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Davis' camp is contemplating shutting him down for the year, too. Davis is dealing with a left adductor strain, which he suffered on Feb. 8 in his Mavericks' debut. The double blow significantly hinders the Mavericks, who dropped to 10th in the highly competitive Western Conference, now boasting a 32-30 record.

On top of that, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Caleb Martin remain sidelined as well for the Dallas Mavericks. Lively has been out since Jan. 14 with a right ankle stress fracture. Gafford is dealing with a knee sprain, which he sustained on Feb. 10 against the Sacramento Kings, and Martin has been out with a hip strain since Jan. 10. He is "doubtful" as per the injury report but unlikely to suit up.

Washington will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle issue, which he initially dealt with on Feb. 8 and has been managing since. Washington reaggravated it on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This challenge has grown bigger with the backcourt depth thin for the Dallas Mavericks outside Irving's absence after Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum joined him on the injury list. Hardy suffered an ankle sprain after Irving went down with his knee injury against the Kings. Meanwhile, Exum is dealing with a right foot contusion.

Dallas Mavericks preview vs. Milwaukee Bucks, where to watch and more

The Dallas Mavericks are likely to face their 31st (overall) and third consecutive loss on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Missing eight rotation players can be a massive blow for any team, let alone Dallas, who is probably without six of its best players against an in-form Milwaukee team spearheaded by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Mavericks had a slightly better roster health on Saturday when the teams met at the American Airlines Center and still lost 132-117. Without Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks face the possibility of an even worse loss when the teams meet again at the Fiserv Forum.

The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bucks are -10.5-point favorites to win with a -472 money line. Local TV operators KFAA and FanDuel Sports Network Wisonsion will provide coverage of this contest. Viewers outside local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

