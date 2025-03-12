Dallas Mavericks injury report: Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis' potential season-ending injuries headline absences vs. Spurs (Mar. 12)

The Dallas Mavericks have been stung by the injury bug lately. In a matter of weeks, Jason Kidd's team went from being considered championship contenders to potentially not making the playoffs. They are 33-33 and 10th in the West.

It's all been downhill since the Luka Doncic trade and they will be severely undermanned when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's NBA injury report, Dante Exum and Brandon Williams are listed as day-to-day and questionable with hamstring issues.

Kyrie Irving sustained a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. It might be a while before fans could see him back on the court, potentially until New Year's Eve.

Anthony Davis is also listed as out with an adductor injury. He's been cleared for on-court drills and will be reevaluated weekly; however, he might be shut down for the season.

Dereck Lively II remains out and Dallas announced that he has made some progress in his weekly evaluations after sustaining an ankle injury but there's still no timetable for his return.

Daniel Gafford sustained a knee injury and will be on the shelf for this matchup. The team will reevaluate him in two weeks. Jaden Hardy (ankle) and Kai Jones (quadriceps) are also listed as out. Olivier-Maxence Prosper underwent season-ending surgery because of an injured wrist.

However, there's a small chance P.J. Washington could be back on the court against the Spurs as he is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Spurs?

The Mavericks and Spurs will clash on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The game will air on the FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, KFAA and NBA League Pass Channel 8. Fubo and the NBA League Pass app will also live stream the matchup.

