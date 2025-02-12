Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II's status ahead of Warriors game (Feb. 12)

The Dallas Mavericks' injury-riddled campaign has become worse ahead of their Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks are without their entire center rotation for this game. Daniel Gafford was the latest to join the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell.

Gafford suffered a non-contact right knee sprain injury in the team's 129-128 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. He will be out for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, Davis went down with a left adductor sprain in his debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. He is out for at least a month and potentially more. As per insider Shams Charania, Davis will need rehabilitation for the injured adductor in the "coming weeks."

Dereck Lively II is recovering from a right ankle stress fracture and is expected to be out for a couple of months. The Mavericks announced Wednesday that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The other players on the Mavericks' injury report are Dante Exum, P.J. Washington, Dwight Powell and Caleb Martin. Exum and Washington are questionable to play. Exum has a left Achilles injury, while Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He missed the team's Monday's loss against the Kings.

Martin, who joined the team via trade, is recovering from a right hip strain and is ruled out. Powell also remains sidelined with the same injury, leaving the Mavericks without a center.

Kyler Kelley will likely start at the five for the Dallas Mavericks. He's on a two-way contract. He could play in rotation with Washington, who has played as a small-ball five in Charlotte.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game?

ESPN will nationally televise the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game. NBC Sports Bay Area and KFAA will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the U.S. and without a cable TV connection can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks' homecourt.

