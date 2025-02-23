Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Anthony Davis, Dwight Powell and 6-foot-7 wing's status vs Warriors (Feb. 23)

The Dallas Mavericks lock horns with the in-form Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area on Sunday. Klay Thompson's return to Chase Center dominates the headlines, but all eyes will be on the Mavericks' injury report. Dallas has struggled to have its best players on the floor for almost the entire season.

It began with former superstar Luka Doncic, who missed his final 20 games as a Mavericks, citing a left calf strain and his replacement, Anthony Davis, who hasn't seen the floor since his debut on Feb. 8. Davis will remain sidelined for the game against the Warriors because of his left adductor strain. The 10x All-Star will travel with thea team. Davis will be re-evaluated in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Dwight Powell is flirting with a return. However, he is listed as "doubtful" and is unlikely to make his comeback against the Warriors. Powell has been recovering from a right hip strain since Jan. 17.

6-foot-7 wing P.J. Washington makes his way on the injury report with a "questionable" status for the second consecutive game. Washington played in Friday's contest against the Pelicans and is expected to suit up. He is managing a right ankle sprain injury.

The Dallas Mavericks frontcourt depth remains thin, with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin rounding off the injury report as the other absentees.

Gafford and Lively will be re-evaluated in less than two weeks with Anthony Davis. There is no update on Martin's timetable. Gafford has been out since Feb. 10 with a right knee sprain, Lively since Jan. 14 with a right ankle stress fracture and Martin since Jan. 10 with a right hip strain.

The Mavericks started Kessler Edwards at center against the Pelicans, winning their third consecutive game and five in six. Their options at center in rotations would be P.J. Washington, Kyler Kelley and Moses Brown.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game?

ABC and ESPN+ will nationally televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game on Sunday. Viewers in the U.S. without cable TV access and abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

